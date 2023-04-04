Dark clouds rolled in as heaven’s teardrops fell the following afternoon during Gran’s graveside service at the Huggins family plot in Liverpool Union Cemetery which overlooked the Susquehanna River.

Pap Pa and Mema Price, Uncle Jacob and Aunt Mary Huggins from Enola, and Uncle Jake and Aunt Blanche Trimmer from Newport sat under a medium-sized canopy tent adjacent to a sizable man-made hole a few feet away.

Mom stood nearby – umbrella in hand – with her large brood dressed in their Sunday best huddled close together attempting to stay out of the elements while standing beside their Aunt Violet and 4-year-old cousin Richard.

The pallbearers – Pop and his younger brother Elton, Uncles Harry and Walt as well as cousins Robert and Leroy – carried Gran’s coffin from the black hearse to her final resting place next to her deceased husband Charles Huggins as they said one last final farewell to their family matriarch.

After the six men wearing black suits and white gloves placed the ornate wooden casket on the ropes which were used to lower the long, narrow box into the earth, they took their assigned places on the opposite side of the grave opening from the rest of the grieving family.

The Rev. Paul M. Miller who pastored the Liverpool Evangelical United Brethren Church, the house of worship where Gran attended for more than sixty years, stood behind the granite tombstone and began the solemn occasion with a word of prayer.

As the young minister started his heartfelt eulogy, two-week-old Marlin began to sob; after which Violet held the umbrella while Mom turned the newborn over placing him against her shoulder and gently tapped his back to soothe him into silence once more.

However, the same could not be said about the other Price boys in attendance.

While the preacher rattled off a laundry list of activities Gran participated in during her long life, Fred started to remove his stuffy suit jacket, Cecil fidgeted with his tight necktie, Paul dug the heels of his good church shoes into the mud under their feet and Buck balanced himself on one foot.

Mortified at the little whippersnappers unruly behavior, Mom was not about to stand for any foolishness, especially at their great-grandmother’s funeral service. She promptly smacked her firstborn on the back of the head; after which the 12-year-old and his three younger siblings each turned white as a ghost and immediately straightened up.

When the tall clergyman brought the formal service to a close with one final prayer, the rambunctious shavers breathed a sigh of relief as they roamed about the cemetery without feeling like one of the store mannequins in the windows along Main Street.

“Mom should’ve cracked all three of your backsides,” fumed Buck. “Because you guys were an embarrassment to the family with all your fidgeting around; but I was only balancing myself on one foot.”

“Quit your complaining,” quipped Paul looking at his older brother. “Since you’re the oldest, you’re supposed to set the example for the rest of us; so, I don’t even want to hear your yapping.”

“That’s not even the worst of it,” noted Fred with eyes as big as saucers. “When Mom slapped Buck on the back of the head, I almost fell into the grave with Gran’s casket.”

“That would’ve been fantastic,” Cecil stated sarcastically. “Not only would we have been grounded for the next year; but it would’ve been splashed all over the front page of the newspaper.”

Following Gran’s final goodbye, many relatives and townsfolk stood about chatting before stepping into the vehicles which lined the gravel road to head across town for a home-cooked meal in the basement of the Evangelical United Brethren Church.

As the large crowd thinned out, Cecil walked off in search of his mother; but she was nowhere to be found. Then he spied the red-haired woman on the opposite side of the single lane dividing the cemetery as she stood between two tombstones facing the river.

When the young lad caught up to the woman that gave him birth, he asked what she was doing. “I’m visiting the graves of my mother and grandfather.” She switched hands with the umbrella and put her arm around her inquisitive son’s shoulder.

The small granite monument to the right had the name “Lucy E. Murray Portzline” with the dates “1895 – 1916” engraved on it; and the larger memorial to the left had the name “George E. Murray” with the dates “1864 – 1932” inscribed in the stone.

“I never knew my mother,” remarked Mom with a resolute voice as she looked down at the blond-haired stripling’s pale face. “She died of Typhoid Fever when I was three years old; so, the only thing I know about her is that I inherited her red hair, and she loved me and my little brother with her whole heart.”

Looking at the dates on his maternal grandmother’s tombstone, Cecil did a math calculation in his head. His mother could see his wheels spinning. “She was only twenty-one years old when she died?”

Mom understood his question.

“She was very young,” replied the strict disciplinarian before reaching down to cup the concerned eight-year-old’s little face in her hand. “But you have nothing to worry about; because I’m not planning to go anywhere for a very long time.”

“Why, your Gran Huggins was eighty-seven before she passed over into the ‘Great Beyond’; so, there’s nothing to get all weepy eyed about right now,” she added with a warm smile.

With a glow about his face, the rising third grader wrapped his arms around his mother’s waist and squeezed tightly.

This story, the sixth of six about my father’s family set during the summer of 1948 in Perry County, Pennsylvania, was taken from my book “Little Town Along the Susquehanna” which can be found on Facebook.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.