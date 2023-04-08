I called it “facetime.” But it had nothing to do with a smart phone. As a matter of fact, it was long before there were even flip phones or car phones. Back then, “facetime” for me meant that the letters or the phone calls didn’t work. It was time to make a visit.

It was back in the late 1980’s, during my days working with the N.C. Dept. of Revenue. I was managing the Laurinburg field office, and assisting the folks in Rockingham office. (Both of those offices were soon closed due to consolidation, and I ended up back in Sampson County.) “Facetime” with taxpayers often meant a long, busy day on the road. I was reminded of those days while traveling through Montgomery County this week.

It was one of those busy days on the road visiting businesses in Montgomery County in an effort to collect delinquent taxes. Having made several stops throughout the county in the small towns, like Candor and Biscoe, I was finishing up in Troy and heading toward Mt. Gilead. I actually didn’t mind working that territory, because the scenery up that way around the Uhwarries was pretty, and it was a change of pace from my usual work schedule.

But it had been a long day, and I was running behind schedule, as I headed toward Mt. Gilead. Along the way I noticed a road sign at an intersection. You used to see them at almost every road intersection pointing out directions and mileage to towns and communities. The road sign said, “Calvary.” I was intrigued by the name, Calvary, and wondered what the community looked like. With that name, I was sure it was a nice area and probably had a pretty little church. A left turn, then three short miles, and I would have known for sure.

But I had papers to serve, taxpayers to see, and I was already running late. I had to make those stops and be back to Rockingham by five o’clock. So, I rushed on to Mt. Gilead, completed my calls, and headed back. But I wondered, “What does Calvary look like? What is there? Maybe, next time.”

I never got to check out the community of Calvary. It seemed like I was always on a tight schedule when I came through that area. Soon I didn’t even notice the direction sign at the intersection as I hurried along. So I missed the community of Calvary because I was too busy. Too busy with work, with life, to make the journey, even though it was just a turn and three miles down the road. Too busy for Calvary.

There is another place called Calvary, just outside of the city of Jerusalem. There, two thousand years ago, Jesus died on a cross to pay the penalty of sin for all mankind. By that sacrifice, salvation and eternal life is available to all. But, in order to receive it, we all have to go to Calvary, in a spiritual sense. You go to Calvary by accepting Jesus’ sacrifice as payment for your sin, and making him your personal Savior and Lord. We all have to take our own personal journey to Calvary. That is the story of Easter.

But we all live busy lives. Work, family and stuff keep us going. We don’t have time for side trips. Besides, a journey to Calvary, a true journey to Calvary, is more than a side trip. And we know there will be change, because after Calvary, there is now a new road to travel, a new destination.

So, we are reluctant to make the turn. Besides, there are things to do and a schedule to keep. But maybe the road that is now being traveled is heading in an uncertain direction, an uncertain future. Maybe it’s time to make a turn from that uncertain road. This Easter, maybe it’s time to go to Calvary.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]