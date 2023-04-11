When my brother crashed through the shelving inside the bedroom closet, the clothes rod cracked in half sending everything tumbling out like a wave slamming into the beach with a surfer riding his boogie board to the opposite side of the spacious sleeping quarters.

The “He-man Woman Hater’s Club” sign which had been attached to the door for the past two years fluttered through the air until making a soft landing on the floor sounding the secret society’s death knell.

John sat up on bended elbows and shook the cobwebs from his head.

“Holy Toledo,” I exclaimed after leaping from my artwork in the dining room. “After hearing all the commotion, I thought we were having an earthquake; and I expected to find your dead body underneath the rubble.”

“Stop being so melodramatic,” chided the freckle-faced lad upon standing to steady himself. “I was in the clubhouse trying to hang some of Mom’s old Christmas lights when the whole thing collapsed.”

“Do you think Mom and Dad heard anything,” I quizzed while eyeballing the colossal mess. “If they find out we demolished our bedroom closet, they’re gonna have our heads on a silver platter.”

“Don’t get your panties in a bunch,” chuckled the little league slugger. “Dad’s upstairs in the church office and Mom’s practicing for the worship service on the organ; so, if they heard anything, they’d be down here already.”

“However,” he continued while trying to figure out a way to break the news. “If you want to keep your He-Man Woman Haters Clubhouse, you’re going to have to find another spot for it; because we’re too big to go up there anymore.”

I lowered my head in frustration.

Over the course of the next several minutes, these lifelong roommates worked in tandem to stuff as many of the hanging clothes into our respective dresser drawers.

Immediately after throwing the empty metal hangers underneath our beds in an effort to hide the evidence, we finished refilling the large cardboard toy boxes before setting the broken pieces of wood in the closet.

“Eureka,” expressed the 10-year-old as he thought of a brilliant idea to get ourselves out of this unsavory predicament. “I know someone that will keep our problem on the down-low and no one will be the wiser.”

“Who are you talking about,” I queried prior to following my older sibling out to the telephone stand. “If you call anyone from church, they’re gonna spill the beans to Mom and Dad.”

“Take a chill pill,” quipped the ringleader while waiting for the rotary phone to be picked up at the other end. “May I please speak to the Gabe, because there’s something of great importance which I need to speak to him about.”

Following a brief moment of silence, a husky voice came through the receiver questioning, “What kind of trouble did you mischief-makers get yourselves into this time?”

After listening to details of the present quandary, there was boisterous laughter on the other end of the line before some words of wisdom were dispensed which sent the rising fifth grader scrambling.

“This is Gabe Sabo,” he confirmed while handing me the telephone. “I need you to talk to him while I go get Dad’s measuring tape in the utility room; because I have to measure some stuff.”

While John dashed off toward the kitchen, I kept the black-haired guitar picker occupied while listening to my mother play “Power in the Blood” on the organ overhead.

As soon as the would-be engineer completed his assigned task, he interrupted my animated conversation to relay the information to the chief architect in charge of custom-building new shelves and clothes rod.

“Here’s the skinny,” revealed the blue-eyed athlete following a quick goodbye. “Gabe will install the new fixtures after Wednesday night’s service; so, we have to keep Mom out of our bedroom closet until he completes his work.”

“Have you lost your marbles,” I asked while thinking about a conceivable whooping on my hindquarters. “You know as well as I do that every time Mom does laundry, she puts things away in our closet; so, when she opens the door, the jig is up.”

“Jeepers creepers,” uttered John before returning the telephone book to its rightful place. “Since Wednesday’s the day after tomorrow, we should be able to keep mom away from the closet; so, any time she has laundry to put away, we’ll offer to help her out.”

“Consider this, Einstein,” I mocked while explaining a tiny flaw in the would-be genius’ plan. “We’ve only helped out with the laundry three different times – Mom’s birthday, Mother’s Day and when she was pregnant; so, don’t you think she’s gonna get a little suspicious?”

You think way too much!

Shortly after playing follow the leader to put away Dad’s measuring tape in the utility room, the tall slender woman nearly smashed us like a couple of pancakes when she opened the door to switch laundry loads.

What are youns doing in your father’s toolbox?

“I needed to use the measuring tape,” stammered the freckle-faced lad as he came up with a plausible explanation. “Since I was thinking about moving my bed, I wanted to make sure there was plenty of space.”

“Youns need to get the lead out,” assessed Mom before we stepped from behind the door. “If I’m going to have any time to sit and relax tonight, I need to put away these clean clothes before tucking you into bed.”

“We’ll put the clothes away for you,” offered the little league slugger. “Since we’re already going that way, we might as well put them away ourselves.”

“Are you boys feeling all right,” quizzed the church organist prior to feeling our heads with the back of her hand. “Because the only time you usually offer your services is when it’s my birthday, Mother’s Day or when I’m pregnant; and I’m definitely not having any more babies.”

I gave my big brother the hairy eyeball.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.