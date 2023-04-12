When a child is abused, it can have adverse effects on their entire life, stealing away precious years of adolescence and leading to post-traumatic stress in later life, including drug abuse, alcoholism and other coping mechanisms that follow an incident, or cycle, of abusive behavior.

Children must be protected. It starts with raising awareness of the issue, and it continues with advocating for victims, educating parents and prosecuting offenders.

Having a team of people fighting for child abuse victims and their non-offending family members is vital, and that’s what Sampson began to implement back in 2012, seeing its own Child Advocacy Center (CAC) officially formed three years later. Since that time, the Sampson CAC has handled hundreds upon hundreds of child abuse cases. The majority involve sexual abuse, while others were physical abuse or ones in which children witnessed violent or otherwise traumatic incidents.

In 2021, the Sampson County Child Advocacy Center provided services to 193 children, the most in a year since the center was established in the county. While those numbers were down last year, in 2022, the Sampson County Child Advocacy Center still provided services to 151 children.

Since 2015, the Sampson CAC has seen assisted a total of 1,259 children. Services were provided to 155 children in 2020, 169 children in 2019, 134 children in 2018, 170 children in 2017 and 120 children in 2016.

During 2020, Sampson County Department of Social Services (DSS) investigated 460 reports of alleged child abuse or neglect. The number was even higher, at about 550, in 2019.

As DSS officials have often said, that statistic demonstrates that our attention should be focused on prevention efforts to create healthier environments for children and creating environments that foster confident, positive parenting — not just in April, but all year round.

What would make these incidents even worse would be if children were forced to travel around the state and keep talking about how they were hurt, reliving that abuse over and over again. With the CAC, they don’t have to. They can have their stories heard here — once.

A team that includes law enforcement, Social Services, prosecutors, medical providers and mental health professionals are ensuring that victims are protected and heard. Services at the center include forensic interviews, medical evaluations, parent education and links to advocacy and case review.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least one in seven children have experienced abuse or neglect in the past year. In 2020 alone, 1,750 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States. In 2019 and 2018, those numbers were 1,840 children deaths and 1,770 children deaths, respectively.

The National Children’s Alliance cites that more than 600,000 children are abused or neglected on an annual basis. In 2021, CACs around the country served 386,191 child victims of abuse, providing forensic interviews, evidence-based mental health treatments that are proven to reduce symptoms, case management, victim advocacy services, and more, according to the alliance. CACs also provide more than 2 million people with abuse prevention education each year, the agency stated.

As a nonprofit, Sampson’s center relies on grant funds and community donations to further its goal of having a centralized, safe location for victims to tell their stories and receive valuable, free assistance — help that doesn’t take their pain and compound it with travelling across the state to see forensic experts and mental health professionals.

Church and civic groups have donated funds and supplies over the years, and other partnering agencies have similarly raised money to aid the CAC’s mission.

Since 1983, April has been designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month, a renewed commitment to giving each child every chance to succeed by ensuring they grow up with safe, stable and nurturing relationships in an environment free from abuse and neglect.

Children’s lives are shaped by their experiences, including what happens in their environment and the types of relationships they have with parents, teachers and other caregivers. Children who experience abuse, neglect and other adverse childhood experiences are at increased risk for those negative consequences as adults, health officials say.

Those safe environments are essential.

When victims don’t get that at home, they seek law enforcement and Social Services and advocacy groups, who then refer cases to the Child Advocacy Center. The CAC is there, like so many of us, to help.

So whether you plant a pinwheel, don a blue ribbon, release a balloon or a butterfly in honor of child abuse prevention, let us all do our part to advocate for children at every turn — and halt the cycle of abuse.