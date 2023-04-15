Seventeen years ago, I went on a mission trip to Kenya with my church conference. It was an eye opening experience to see, really see, what life is like in a poor country. Among the places we ministered were orphanages and slums. No matter what you are going through, and I was going through some stuff at that time, you realized quickly, compared to what I saw there, I had no problems.

I was reminded of that trip recently in a completely different way. While we were in Nairobi, Kenya, we attended the local Pentecostal Holiness Church there, where our missionaries, whom we worked with, were based. The church was pretty large, and had several services on Sunday. A couple of the services were in the local Kenyan language, one was in English, and one, to my surprise, was in Chinese.

I asked one of the church leaders about why they have the Chinese service. He told me that there was a large number of workers from China in Kenya working in Chinese owned industries and facilities. The church provided a service for the Chinese speaking Christians to worship. He stated that there were more and more Chinese investments in Kenya and Africa, because the Chinese were interested in the rich, natural resources of the continent. Remember, this was seventeen years ago.

Much has happened since then. China’s economic influence around the world has grown at a rapid pace, including much investment in the United States. (Hint: Just go down 701 Business and look at that large pork producing plant on the right.) As their economic power has grown, so has China’s political power.

I was reminded of my mission trip to Kenya, and this, by a couple of recent news reports, and something I just happened to see on TV on that dreary, rainy Saturday last weekend. The first was about a news report about China and Brazil. China and Brazil announced March 29 an agreement to trade with each other using their own currencies, rather than converting them to U.S. dollars, as has been the practice for almost every country for over 80 years. In other words, much of world-wide trade has been transacted in U.S. dollars, which increases the value of our dollars, and U.S. influence around the world. China and Brazil announced that they will no longer be tied to the U.S. in their trade with one another.

Also, around the middle of March, it was reported that Argentina was on the verge of buying JF-17 fighter jets from China. There has also been talk of China building a naval base in the southern tip of Argentina, near Antarctica. China has also been working with Argentina in dealing with their inflated currency and trade.

What does all that mean, and why should I care? That dreary, rainy Saturday afternoon I found out why. I was watching “Aerial Argentina” on the Smithsonian Network. (Those Aerial programs, like “Aerial America” are actually pretty cool and interesting.) During the program, they featured a huge salt flat, in the northern part of the country, near the border of Brazil, Bolivia and Chile. The announcer spoke of the extensive mining going on there, not just for salt, but for a far more valuable mineral, lithium. He stated that 40% of the world’s lithium reserves were from that area in parts of those countries. By the way, in January, Bolivia picked Chinese firms for a billion dollar lithium project.

Lithium. It’s the essential element used in making all those batteries that the world depends on, like cell phone batteries, laptop batteries, solar panels, and those expensive batteries that make those electric vehicles go that everyone says we’ll soon be driving. Just like China was interested in the natural resources of Africa seventeen years ago, and established a foot hold in Africa, it is now doing the same in the lithium rich countries of South America.

If, like we are told, the future is solar and electric vehicles, then who controls the lithium may control that future. China is in for the long game. If it takes years to be number one, so be it. It seems like the U.S. only looks as far as the next election. So while we’re trying to decide what’s a boy or a girl, or which really old guy will probably be our next President, the Chinese will keep going along, playing the long game, maybe all the way to the top.

