After celebrating my baby sister’s first birthday with the Farrell cousins on Labor Day, she was honored with a homemade chocolate cake the following day to commemorate her grand entrance into the world exactly one year earlier.

At the conclusion of an extra special meal which included my frequent playmate Timmy Kennedy, Mom cleared the dirty dishes from the kitchen table to make way for the much-anticipated decadent dessert.

As soon as she brought the decorated confection with a single candle glowing brightly over to the table, we belted out the customary tune to celebrate the birthday girl sitting in a nearby highchair clapping her hands with delight.

Once we were served up a piece of delicious chocolate cake, the guest of honor was given the exclusive opportunity to dig into her Betty Crocker masterpiece without any utensils.

Shortly after the youngsters posed for a candid photograph with the newly minted one-year-old, Timmy announced it was time for him to skedaddle in order to complete a truckload of homework before taking a bath later that night.

After asking permission to accompany him, I grabbed my partner-in-crime by the hand as we traipsed to the opposite end of the church parsonage to put on our sneakers before making a hasty departure.

When these fourth graders scampered to the bottom of the steps, we stumbled upon a makeshift shack splashed with red paint sitting amongst the trees in the backyard.

“What’s this contraption supposed to be,” questioned Timmy crawling under the awning of the medium-sized storage box. “When I walked over to your house after school earlier, I stopped to take a gander at it; because it looks like the front door doing double duty as a porch roof.”

“This was our luggage container from our trip out west,” I replied while thinking about the drawbacks of using it as a new safe haven. “I’m using this as a makeshift fort until I can find something more permanent; but since there aren’t any windows, it’s pitch black inside when I close up the front stoop.”

What about the He-man Woman Haters Clubhouse that I helped you build in your bedroom closet?

“Funny you should mention that,” I continued as we walked down the gravel lane. “Two days after coming home from Colorado, John busted through the floorboards to our secret club in the closet.”

“Jumping Jehoshaphat,” exclaimed my freckle-faced companion upon hearing about the demise of the secret clubhouse. “I bet your parents were fuming when they found out about it.”

“They have no idea it even happened,” I admitted while thinking about how we duped our parents. “Gabe Sabo, a teenager from church, installed a couple new shelves and a clothes rod after the Wednesday night church service.”

“The jig would’ve been up if I’d been the one standing inside that clubhouse; because you and I both know how stitches seem to follow me wherever I go,” I added as we reached the asphalt at the end of the driveway.

We continued our animated conversation while crossing the Oliver Avenue Bridge and the railroad tracks before hanging a left at Church Street making a beeline for St. Luke’s Catholic Church.

“This is a shortcut to my house,” revealed the lead navigator as he looked up at the large brick structure with a bell tower tucked underneath the church steeple. “Since cutting through the cemetery seems to be a much shorter route, I usually come through here when I’m in a hurry.”

“Look at all these huge monuments,” he continued while these curious scamps studied the names and dates on the grave markers. “Every time I climb on this really tall, I can see the traffic chugging along Main Street.”

“I’ll take your word for it,” I stammered after Timmy scaled the granite monument. “Since that’s pretty high, I probably shouldn’t try and climb up there with you; because I’d probably land in the emergency room.”

“Suit yourself,” commented the adrenaline junkie while making one last attempt to coax his faithful school chum to climb the giant memorial with him. “You’re going to miss out on the best view of Bentleyville’s south side.”

Ouch!

Immediately after the green-eyed Irish lad reached the top ledge of the enormous headstone, he jabbed his hand into a rusty nail which protruded from a two-by-four setting atop the marker; after which he climbed back to the ground with blood dripping from a sizable hole in the center of his palm.

“We need to get back to your house in a jiffy,” I assessed while taking control of the dire situation. “By the looks of that gash, I think you’re probably going to need some stitches.”

As these best-loved cohorts made a speedy exit through the parish cemetery, I did my best to help my little buddy as we hurried down Russie Avenue toward the Kennedy residence.

Upon reaching the familiar cement driveway in the middle of the city block, I spotted Tim Kennedy, Jr. inside the garage tinkering on one of his numerous projects before calling out to him with pleas of desperation.

Before I could finish relaying the events leading up to the unfortunate injury to the Vietnam veteran, Timmy’s mother dashed out the back door and caught the tail end of the horrifying conversation.

“We definitely need to go to the hospital,” observed Sharon Kennedy as she wrapped her apron around her only son’s hand. “Since you know better than to climb on gravestones in the cemetery, let this be a lesson to you; but it’s a good thing Mark was in the right place at the right time.”

“How’s that for irony,” queried Timmy while wrapping his arms around his guardian angel for a heartfelt hug. “When you told me about the demise of your clubhouse, you mentioned that stitches follow you wherever you go; but this time I’m the one that’s going to be stuck like a pin cushion.”

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.