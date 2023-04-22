One thing you learn pretty early when working for state government is that they love to have meetings. Of course, that is probably true for about every large organization or business. I found that the N.C. Dept. of Revenue was no exception.

Most of the time I didn’t mind going to Revenue Dept. meetings in Raleigh. It was a change of pace from my regular work, and a chance to reconnect and chat with other Revenue Officers from other offices from across the state. But there were a few aspects of the meetings that would be bothersome.

First, they would often hand out several pages of information, like law changes. Then they would proceed to read the entire handout, word by word, instead of just highlighting the important information and telling us to read the rest on our own. Second, you would have the top-level Raleigh department heads, many political appointees, speaking and telling us how they understood how difficult our jobs were. Then, they would tell us what they were going to do to make our jobs better. When you heard that, you knew that your job was probably going to get worse, not better.

But, probably the most bothersome part of those meetings would be the smart aleck Revenue employee who would constantly be trying to impress the Raleigh higher-ups. If you are, or have been, a part of a large organization, you probably know what I am talking about. (Unless you were that person.) You know, they always sit near the front. They are the people who you know will always have some comment, or bring up a problem, with their own solution, during the discussion time. I would moan when I would see one of those hands go up, because it meant that we were going to be fifteen minutes later getting to lunch. (Here’s a truth. At those large meetings, when the higher ups ask for questions or comments, they really don’t want any. I think it’s just part of their job description. Most of us knew that, and would sit back, keep our mouths shut, and wait for lunch.)

But, one time, I saw the discussion time handled in a way that made me sit up, take notice, and forget about lunch. A new governor had been elected, so that meant a new boss for us, a new Secretary of Revenue. She had impressive credentials, but like most of the Secretaries over the years, had little experience with the administration of taxes. Like the rest, she was a political appointee. We were in Raleigh for a meeting soon after her appointment to the job. As she laid out her vision for the Department during her speech, I had a sinking feeling that my job had just got harder. (And I was right.) At the end of her presentation, she did the mandatory conclusion by asking if there were any questions or comments. Sitting toward the back of the auditorium, I moaned as I saw a few hands shoot up from the usual suspects sitting near the front. (After attending a few meetings, you knew it would likely be the same people.)

Trying to impress the new boss, the first questioner spent a couple of minutes, asking about a problem, laced with their own opinion and solution. The new Secretary of Revenue replied, “That’s interesting,” and asked for the employee’s name. What she said next caught my attention and made me forget about lunch, at least for a few minutes.

“I’m interested in this matter,” she said. “I’d like to look into it further. Prepare for me a two page memo on it, and send it to me by the end of the week.” She then turned to the rest of us, as the now deflated questioner sat down. “Are there any further questions or comments?” There was now not a raised hand to be seen anywhere, and we were soon heading to lunch. I thought to myself, “She may not end up being a good Secretary of Revenue, but she sure knows how to handle a meeting.”

In fairness to Janice Faulkner, she was, by no means, the worse Secretary of Revenue during my 30-year career. And after that day, she didn’t have to worry about questions and comments at any of our meetings during her time as Secretary.

