I was standing at the threshold of death.

At least that’s what it seemed like as my nearly three-thousand-pound vehicle started spinning towards a drainage ditch like an out-of-control tilt-a-whirl at Walt Disney World. The only thing I could think about were the words to “Jesus, Take the Wheel” by Carrie Underwood while heading for an unknown fate on the side of a country road outside Clinton.

What began like any other ordinary day changed in the blink of an eye.

Not long after climbing into my 2019 Hyundai Elantra to travel the short distance to the county seat, I turned around at the former Farmhouse restaurant on Isaac Weeks Road to return home for a very urgent matter.

The tire pressure sensor light for the back passenger tire began blinking on and off a few miles back. Although it had come on several times over the past few months, I figured it could wait until I finished taking care of business in town like so many other times.

Unfortunately, my luck with that particular tire had run its course.

While taking the curve past Wynn Road a skosh too fast, my rear tire blew sending my horseless carriage across the centerline. Upon hitting the brakes a little too hard, I heard screeching tires as my automobile veered off the painted asphalt into the grass.

I saw the narrow channel alongside the road coming at me like a freight train just before everything went black.

My recently paid off four-door sedan plunged directly into the drainage ditch folding the engine hood cover like a cheap accordion before the tail end swung around and slammed into the six-foot embankment setting off every single airbag inside the cabin around me.

Following a mild concussion that was caused by flying debris in the single-vehicle accident, I opened these baby blues to find myself dangling from the seat belt like a Marionette puppet with a throbbing headache which penetrated my skull making me a little light-headed.

Thinking I was experiencing a heart attack with severe chest pains and shortness of breath, I pulled an undamaged Walmart Straight Talk phone from the front pocket of my jogging pants and quickly dialed 9-1-1 before the first of several passersby stopped to lend a helping hand.

The homeowner, whose property my machine gray car landed upon, frantically descended the embankment and glanced through the windshield to find me talking on the cell phone with the dispatcher. Even though the muscle-bound hulkster was able to pry open the driver’s door with his brute strength, he was reluctant to move me for fear I had a back or neck injury.

Within a few minutes of the initial phone call to emergency services, fire and rescue from Halls Fire Department and paramedics from Sampson County EMS both arrived on the ghastly scene to pull me from the mangled wreckage and provide the medical attention which I so desperately needed.

One brave young man by the name of Aaron Beasley climbed through the rear passenger door and managed to find his way into the front seat across from my battered and bruised body. It reminded me of the episode of “Fire Country” when Bode (Donovan) Leone, a character portrayed by Max Thieriot, pulled a young man from a car just before it plunged over a bridge.

The brawny firefighter became my new best friend for the next fifteen minutes as he bedazzled me with his captivating wit and charm which had an astonishingly calming effect on the harrowing experience.

Once the angel sent from heaven sat down beside me, he made sure there was significant movement in my upper extremities before unbuckling my seat belt in preparation for extrication from the totaled Hyundai Elantra.

“Things may get a little uncomfortable,” noted the would-be superhero with a twinkle in his eye before reaching his arm around my waist to lift my hindquarters onto the rigid plastic spinal board. “We’re going to get up close and personal; but I promise that I won’t kiss you.”

“Please don’t,” I snickered while quickly covering my mouth as my knight in shining armor came within inches of me. “I inadvertently forgot to brush my teeth this morning.”

That little lighthearted comical exchange brought a broad smile to my face during one of the darkest moments of my life causing me to breathe a sigh of relief and forget about my current plight.

Since the emergency response team on the scene didn’t know the extent of my injuries, my newfound friend and another muscular firefighter carefully strapped a neck brace around my Adam’s apple before extracting me from the hunk of mutilated metal.

After the Good Samaritan loosened my feet which were wedged under the steering column, I wrapped my arm around the neck of the fire and rescue worker standing just beyond the open driver’s door as he gradually turned my traumatized body sideways before sliding me onto the patient handling device for transfer to an ambulance gurney.

As a team of robust firefighters handed me off to the paramedics waiting on site, I lifted a badly bruised hand to wave farewell to my courageous liberator who was in the process of climbing from the worthless piece of junk which was lying along the edge of rural road.

Unbeknownst to me, Emily Taylor – a Hobbton High School senior and church member at Bethesda Assembly of God – was on the fire truck which responded to the scene of the accident; so, my parents were already en route to the hospital when I called to inform them of my whereabouts.

Shortly after the medical technicians secured me inside the medical emergency transport, the sirens began to wail as we made our way to Sampson Regional Medical Center.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.