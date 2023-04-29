There is something special and unique about the HBCU experience — whether you are a Shaw Bear or North Carolina Central Eagle. For me, it is the NC A&T Aggie Pride.

Absolutely, it is my contention and firm belief that historically Black colleges and universities are still relevant. Making up about 3 percent of colleges in the country, the 105 historically black colleges and universities confer degrees to about 23% of all Black college graduates, award 60 percent of engineering degrees earned by Blacks and graduate half of all Black teachers.

It was on Aug. 8, 1980 that President Jimmy Carter established the first White House Initiative on HBCUs, directing the Secretary of Education to “implement a Federal initiative designed to achieve a significant increase in the participation by historically Black colleges and universities in Federally sponsored programs.” The next year, President Reagan expanded the program and “set into motion a government wide effort to strengthen our nation’s HBCUs.”

Now, the nation celebrates National HBCU Week in September of each year, and in a statement proclaiming a past HBCU Week, President Obama remarked, “I call upon educators, public officials, professional organizations, corporations, and all Americans to observe this week with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities that acknowledge the countless contributions these institutions and their alumni have made to our country.”

With that in mind, let me extend an HBCU alumni call to action for the purpose of engaging our community in an effort to promote a greater awareness among our Black youth about the value and importance of our HBCUs. To all HBCU alumni and their supporters, if you are interested in the mission to increase college and career success for Black youth in Sampson County, you are invited to a gathering to learn more about the proposed creation of an inaugural Sampson County HBCU Council, the first of its kind in North Carolina. This meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 18 at historic First Baptist Church, 900 College St., beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This movement is about building cooperation among all HBCU graduates and their supporters and in sharing the impact HBCUs play in unlocking opportunities for Black youth. These institutions are indeed models of excellence, including quality instruction, meaningful research and service to their communities — who share a legacy in helping to build America.

Historically, Black colleges and universities became a blessing at a time when Black Americans had few options for higher education following the Civil War and Reconstruction period in our nation’s history. During that time, racism and white hostility, in large measure, led to the development of separate institutions in the Black community, creating a Black world apart from whites.

Today, HBCUs know all too well, the need for all Americans to have some measure of training beyond high school. There is a great need to educate more people, inspiring and moving more low-income students to college completion.

HBCU alumni and supporters, let’s heed this call to action!

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.