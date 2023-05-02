Vanished without a trace!

When my parents returned home from completing several errands throughout the county seat, my 2019 Hyundai Elantra wasn’t sitting in its usual spot along the back edge of the property next to the handicapped accessible ramp which led to the screened-in back porch.

With absolutely no plans to leave the house that day, it seemed quite strange that I would pull a disappearing act like the infamous escape artist Harry Houdini, especially considering Mom and Dad had just swung by the pharmacy minutes earlier to pick up a prescription for me.

However, all their unanswered questions concerning my whereabouts were fully realized when they received a disturbing telephone call that I had been in a ghastly single-vehicle accident on Isaac Weeks Road only a short distance from our residence on the outskirts of Clinton.

After leaving my humble abode to handle some urgent personal business, I never made it to my intended destination due to an unfortunate bump in the road.

While the local Assembly of God minister and his wife made the brief jaunt to Sampson Regional Medical Center in the heart of town, they passed by the gruesome scene of the roadside crash with my unrecognizable four-door sedan sticking out of a drainage ditch at a forty-five-degree angle.

Meanwhile, the medical transport pulled into the ambulance bay at the back end of the emergency department. When the paramedics rushed me through the automatic doors, they relayed pertinent vital signs along with details of the horseless carriage calamity to a team of doctors and nurses standing by to begin assessing the damage inflicted upon my bruised and battered body.

Following a quick once-over by the attending physician Dr. Arthur Fajardo amidst all the hullabaloo going on around me, it seemed like I was in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy after being rushed in from a multi-car pileup on the Seattle freeway to be operated on by Patrick Dempsey’s character “Dr. McDreamy” himself.

Nevertheless, I was on the verge of delirium; so, the thought of going under the knife and winning an Emmy for outstanding portrayal of an accident victim in a medical drama series quickly vanished into thin air.

As soon as the hospital staff placed me in a trauma center examination room, they connected several electrodes to my torso that monitored the heart rate, blood pressure and breathing; after which my concerned parents were escorted through a maze of hallways to see me for the first time since the horrible tragedy.

Upon seeing their apprehensive faces approaching from around the corner of the corridor, a sudden wave of emotion washed over my soul as tears began to flow while thinking about the harrowing experience that nearly wiped me off the face of the planet; and I thanked the Lord God Almighty (El Shaddai) for sparing my life once again.

When a fetching young lady with long, shiny black hair, sauntered into my temporary quarters, I thought Selena Gomez, the stunning award-winning actress and pop vocal artist, came backstage to give me a private performance from her latest studio album.

Unfortunately for me, the brown-eyed beauty arrived on the scene to insert a dreaded intravenous needle underneath my skin near the wrist in order to administer some necessary pain medication for injuries sustained in the horrendous collusion.

Although, I must say the registered nurse with only one year of active service under her belt did an excellent job; because I barely felt the prick and didn’t experience any uncomfortable aftershocks from the slender piece of metal which made me feel like a pin cushion.

In the meantime, I was carted off to have x-rays done on my right hand since there were two large bone contusions along the outside of the wrist which appeared to be large goose eggs; and the imaging technician also placed me into a circular tunnel to take a CT scan of my upper torso to rule out any damage that may have been caused to the head or chest.

Nature called shortly after arriving back to my borrowed room.

A handsome young man, who looked a lot like Clark Kent with his thick, jet black hair and stylish spectacles, strolled through the entrance of the sterile space waving a handheld urinal to collect a urine specimen for laboratory testing.

Regrettably, the recent Sampson Community College graduate was forced to clean up an unsightly mess after realizing that I had inadvertently soiled myself at the time of the accident; and I didn’t even know it.

I couldn’t believe that nobody smelled the pungent stench!

Luckily, the fecal matter hadn’t leaked through to my jogging pants; otherwise, it would’ve been all hands-on deck when the brawny twenty-something hit the alarm for a toxic chemical spill which would have undoubtedly reached all the way to the radiology department.

“I am so embarrassed,” I gasped with eyes as big as saucers while attempting to apologize for the sticky situation. “When you woke up this morning to get ready for work, I bet you never expected to be required to perform diaper duty on a 56-year-old gasbag like me.”

“It’s not that big of a deal,” proclaimed the conscientious healthcare worker with a sympathetic tone as he rolled me over to begin the process of cleaning up the specific area. “If it hadn’t been you, it would’ve definitely been someone else; but you don’t have anything to worry about because I’ll have you cleaned up in a minute.”

I’m surprised he didn’t just take me to a car wash and hose me down!

After monitoring an elevated tachycardia level as well as a decreased oxygen level for a considerable amount of time, Dr. Fajardo made the difficult decision to have me transported to WakeMed in Raleigh where they would be able to make a better assessment of my injuries.

It looked like I was off on another ambulance ride.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.