Well, a new enemy of your future has been identified. And, of course, there are politicians to help you in the fight. Even if you don’t want them to. It’s the leaf blower and weed eater. More precisely, it’s the gasoline versions and other small engines that they say imperil your future.

This past week I read an article in “USA Today” online by Trevor Hughes entitled, “Gas leaf blowers and lawn mowers are shockingly bad for the planet. Bans are beginning to spread.” Notice the word, “shockingly.” I guess I’m supposed to be shocked.

Hughes writes, “Regulators and clean-air advocates are increasingly eyeing the pollution emitted by small gasoline engines used to power lawn mowers and leaf blowers as they seek to blunt climate change.” California (not shocking) has banned the sale of new “small off road engines,” and Washington, D.C. (Would you expect otherwise?) passed an ordinance banning the use of gas powered leaf blowers as of January 1, 2022. And anyone who sees or even hears a leaf blower can file a complaint. Yep, Big Brother is now in the lawn care business. Other states and cities are also considering action against gasoline small engines.

Reading the article, I was reminded of a visit back to ECU a few years ago with Terri. While in Greenville, I picked up a copy of the “East Carolinian,” the campus newspaper. On the Opinion Page I learned about the threat from the leaf blower to higher education. Craig Maimrose, a professor at ECU, wrote the column entitled, “Leaf blowers interrupt, annoy classes.” Evidently, Mr. Maimrose had been involved in some classes at ECU where there were workers outside gathering up leaves with those dreaded leaf blowers. He stated that the class was “blatantly interrupted with never so much as an apology.”

His recommendation – workers should have to use a rake. Besides, he stated, those employees could have “enjoyed the benefits that came with vigorous exercise under blue skies in outdoors spaces.” Gee, maybe he could also help them raking and get some “vigorous exercise.”

Now leaf blowers are loud. I run one quite often getting up leaves and doing lawn work. Terri told me that she read that they are so loud that they can cause hearing loss. Well, I think that’s what she said. I don’t hear as well as I used to.

Of course, lawn care workers should be aware of their environment, and be considerate if the noise of their machines interfere with classes. But maybe it’s being a little melodramatic to say that something must be done that “prevents classes from being trampled by this noise.” And that if they don’t, according to Maimrose in the article, ECU “should remove the word ‘education” from its mission statement.”

Remember, this column was written by a college professor. A college professor who is teaching and influencing college students. I wonder if a student went home from ECU and told their parents that they had been traumatized by leaf blowers. If they did, hopefully their parents handed them a rake, told them to go outside and think about it while they rake up leaves in the yard. They may realize that they were not as traumatized as they thought.

Yes, gasoline powered leaf blowers, weed eaters, and other small engine lawn care equipment are loud and probably do have some effect on the environment. But the conversion to all electric isn’t that simple. Presently, most of the electric machines aren’t as powerful and the equipment is much more expensive. Then there is the concern over battery usage time and the additional costs of keeping and charging the batteries. The substantial increased costs would have to be absorbed, or passed along to the homeowner by a lawn service company.

Personally, I can see the possibility of getting battery powered lawn equipment if I had a small yard and was just starting to buy for my yard. It really might be a smart thing to do. But once again, it looks like government is beginning to try to make that decision for us. Shocking, isn’t it?

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]