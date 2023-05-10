“Stay outta churches, Walmarts and schools……,” is a message I received from a friend of mine in Nashville a few days ago. While not mentioned, he was referring to the school shooting that had taken place there about the same time our legislature in Raleigh had made it a little easier to purchase a weapon in NC.

I’ve seen a lot of changes in my lifetime. While I haven’t agreed with all of them, many have been for the best. But of all the changes that have taken place, I never thought I would see the time when parents would send or take their kids to school and have to worry that someone might come in with an assault weapon and slaughter them indiscriminately. How sad it is, and it doesn’t have to be.

According to a pediatrician in Uvalde, TX, two of the school shooting victims were so “pulverized” that they could only be identified by their clothing. It seems there are some who think our Second Amendment is written in stone like the Ten Commandments. It is not. I learned a long time ago, the law is what the people say it is at any time in history. For example, a little over a hundred years ago women couldn’t vote. There have been 27 amendments to the US Constitution.

I believe in the right to bear arms and I have them. And I like my guns. But I love my grandkids, great-grandkids and all children. There is a difference between “like” and “love”. We shouldn’t have to live in fear that someone might come into schools, churches, the mall or any public place with a weapon designed to kill scores of people. It doesn’t have to be. Here’s a challenge to my lawmaking friends: Do something!!! Prove you care more for “we the people” than the gun lobby.

Charlie Albertson

Retired, N.C. Senate