There needs to be more outrage. A 30-year-old Black man named Jordan Neely was choked to death on a New York City subway several days ago in broad daylight, and no one has been charged in the killing yet.

Much of the reporting that has been done on the incident states that Neely appeared upset, crying out that he was hungry, thirsty, and read to die. To be sure, I can imagine that some of the other passengers on the train felt some kind of way, even fearful, not knowing what might happen, with others looking away, trying not to make eye contact.

But, was that enough reason for Jordan Neely to lose his life as the hands of a stranger, who approached him from behind and put him in a chokehold, causing his death, which has been ruled a homicide? The man who was allegedly responsible for the death of Neely was a 24-year-old former marine, later identified as Daniel Penny. Daniel Penny, who is white, has been questioned by the authorities and released without being charged.

Now, let me be clear, at the time I was preparing this editorial, law enforcement authorities and the Manhattan district attorney’s office were still investigating the killing and interviewing other eyewitnesses. Concerning reaction from the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization, the NAACP has responded by saying that “The latest example of inhumane vigilante justice is a complete travesty. Jordan Neely was restrained for 15 minutes, which resulted in the loss of his life, as onlookers watched and recorded. Those involved should be held accountable.”

Once again, there was no apparent confrontation between Jordan Neely and the ex-marine who decided to take matters into his own hand, which ended with the death of Neely. Now, one has to wonder if Neely did anything threatening that might justify the use of force, leading to his death. Or, is Jordan Neely’s tragic death a product of the ugly and painful legacy of our history—“a symptom of deep-seated racial bias that has been nurtured in the U.S. for centuries.?”

I do believe that as a country, we have allowed the harmful legacy of slavery, racism and Jim Crow to linger, creating a presumption of guilt and dangerousness that has made Black people vulnerable to racial violence, wrongful convictions and unfair treatment, and even death during the era of racial terror lynching between 1865 and the 1950s.

Even though we have made great strides in moving America forward, we still have to move past those things that keep us fearful, creating more conversation among ordinary people. That way we can understand more and fear less, while learning to respect the humanity and dignity of all. I believe that will require all of us to embrace “a deeper engagement with our nation’s history of racial injustice” in order to address present-day questions of social justice and equality.

To fulfill our greatness, we must face the legacy of our history.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.