When the English rock band The Police penned the words to “King of Pain” – the final single from their Synchronicity album released in 1983, they surely must have had me in mind as they sat around strumming the lyrics on their electric guitars while switching up the melody.

Not only did I spend my entire childhood with skinned knees from constant falls due to a mild case of cerebral palsy; but as a very rambunctious fifth grader, I also smashed my face into a pine tree while sled riding down “Dead Man’s Drop” just three days after receiving a brand-new toboggan from my mother’s youngest sister for Christmas.

I sustained a fractured skull, smashed cheekbones and a broken nose; and I had blood oozing from my eyes, nose and mouth. It took twenty-seven stitches just to sew up the gums inside my mouth not to mention the reconstructive plastic surgery on that pretty little face.

By definition, I was the “King of Pain.”

However, all that pales in comparison to the day when my broken pinky finger was realigned less than a week after being involved in a single-vehicle collision; or so it seemed.

After a couple of gentle souls took great care in snapping a few essential x-rays of my left hand at Huff Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, the good doctor came into the examination room and proceeded to poke and prod at my pinky finger like it was the main attraction at a cattle auction.

Easy there, cowboy!

According to the revealing skeletal images which had been displayed on the computer screen, the fifth digit was split down the middle with a bone fragment separated at the top of the knuckle. In addition, a portion of the joint had also detached itself from the rest of the hand.

That’s what happens to your hand when it bounces off a deployed airbag and slams against the steering wheel. No wonder you’re not supposed to allow young children to ride in the front seat of a horseless carriage; because their face might end up like mine after having that sled riding accident.

An airbag is like a freight train coming at you full force.

Dr. Alexander Huff began talking about the possible need for surgery with pins and screws being placed inside the baby phalanx to repair the unfortunate damage done to my hand.

Going under the knife was the last thing I wanted to deal with at this point.

All I could think about was how this was going to interfere with my vacation plans to Orlando, Florida next month. I guess a spin around the go-cart track is out of the question.

Little did I know that the orthopedic doctor was using reverse psychology as a means to distract me from what was about to happen.

Without any warning, the amiable gentleman suddenly twisted and pulled on my little finger until I thought he was going to yank it right off my hand.

The self-avowed sports fanatic must have thought that I was Stretch Armstrong.

His little stunt had me singing Culture Club’s number one single off their debut album from 1982 – Do You Really Want to Hurt Me; because I definitely had tears streaming down my face.

Are you calling moi a crybaby?

Those are fighting words where I come from.

Why don’t I have my cousin Don Vito Corleone break your pinky finger; and then we’ll see how you react after the doctor jerks around the broken appendage six days after it has already begun the healing process.

You’re not such a tough guy after all.

Do you feel the pain yet?

Because I sure did.

It made me feel like the principal character in the television reboot of Quantum Leap as he unexpectedly appeared in the body of a convicted criminal about to be torn limb from limb after being hurled into the Medieval Times when that was their chosen method of capital punishment.

You know when a medical professional asks you to rate your pain from zero to ten with ten being the greatest.

Well… mine was off the charts.

While I didn’t enjoy having my pinky pulled like giant a rubber band, it was a totally necessary procedure in order to avoid a very delicate surgery which would inevitably involve weeks of intensive physical therapy, thereby putting a monkey wrench in my travel itinerary to the Sunshine State.

Maybe a zipline adventure can be penciled in after all.

But I do have one question!

With all the doctors at the main campus of WakeMed Health and Hospitals in Raleigh which saw me during my short stint at that facility, you mean to tell me there wasn’t at least one medical practitioner on staff that could have properly set my broken finger; so, all the pain and suffering I endured that day in Dr. Huff’s office would have been avoided?

I’m just glad to finally be on the mend.

Upon having my entire hand and forearm wrapped with gauze which was encased in an ACE bandage at WakeMed, the local orthopedist gradually gave me back more freedom of movement with a fiberglass hand wrap to a Velcro finger splint to self-adhesive tape around my fourth and fifth digits.

Although there is still a stinging sensation with certain movements which include typing on a computer keyboard, I am finding ways to do more things for myself without relying on family members to help complete menial tasks like taking a bath, doing laundry and making breakfast.

Of course, I’ve become very accustomed to Mom making breakfast for me nearly every single day of the week; so it’s going to be difficult to start cracking those eggs on my own again.

Truth be told, I think my mother has enjoyed spoiling her baby boy just a little too much.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.