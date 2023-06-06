School’s out! School’s out! Teacher let the bulls out! No more pencils! No more books! No more teacher’s dirty looks!

That’s the tune my buddies and I were singing as we exited the educational facility at the end of first grade fifty years ago this week.

After filing into the grand foyer between the upstairs classrooms, we were thrilled for the opportunity to make a homemade ice cream sundae which put a capstone on the end of the year.

“I can’t believe it,” commented Timmy Kennedy as he stretched his head past our classmates to look ahead. “We’re gonna get three scoops of ice cream for our sundae.”

“I hope they have bananas,” interjected Johnny Puskarich as he put his arm around me. “Then I can make my very own banana split; cause they’re yummilicious.”

After using the downstairs restroom, David Demo found his fellow classmates in the hallway waiting to partake of some store-bought ice cream from Jets Food Center with all the fixings.

“What’d I miss,” questioned David with a wide grin as he squeezed in the line with his best-loved friends. “I go away for a few minutes; and I almost missed out.”

“You were gone longer than that,” professed Bobby Kuhn with a scrunched-up face while clearing the air in front of his nose. “You were downstairs squeezing a loaf so big you probably filled up the toilet.”

After Mrs. Clara Detts came over to reprimanded us for being so disruptive, we snickered under our breath as she walked back to the table filled with delicious desserts.

Upon reaching the front of the line, we quickly composed ourselves while standing near the small-statured woman.

Once these mischievous rapscallions claimed a mouthwatering treat, we walked out the front door staking our claim on the cement treads facing Main Street.

“Do youns remember that freak snowstorm last October,” quizzed Johnny before sucking a half-sliced banana into his mouth. “It happened in the middle of our kick ball game at recess; and we got to go home early.”

“How bout the time when the town had the blackout the week after Thanksgiving,” stated David as he wiped his mouth with a napkin. “The whole town was shut down and we didn’t have to go to school the next day.”

As we finished up the frozen treats, Mrs. Detts gathered up her young scholars to head back into the classroom.

“Do you want me to throw that away,” questioned Timmy holding out his hand. “I wouldn’t want you to fall in the garbage can like you did at the Dari-Delite back in September.”

“Jeepers creepers,” I remarked while handing him my empty dish. “I can’t believe you even remembered that; cause I thought my brother was the only one that saw me.”

“We all saw you,” confirmed David hopping off the side wall. “If Mr. Lou hadn’t come out from behind the counter to pull you out, we thought we was gonna have to come over and yank you out ourselves.”

When these little band of merrymakers made our way back into the classroom, we slowly marched back to our assigned seats as plans for a fun-filled summer were quietly discussed.

“So what’s going on over the next three months,” quizzed Bobby as he looked at his crew with questioning eyes. “Are any of youns planning on doing anything special while we take a break from book learning?”

“I think my dad said we might take a trip to Gettysburg,” mentioned David with a broad smile. “Other than that, I’ll be hanging out and playing baseball up at Caramel Park three days a week through July.”

“I’ll probably spend most of my days in the back yard,” I divulged while raising my eyebrows with a sly grin. “But we’re gonna stop at Disney World on our trip to Florida at the beginning of August.”

“You’re gonna get to see Mickey Mouse,” queried Timmy as he looked at me with eyes as big as saucers. “Can I stow away in your luggage rack; cause that sounds like a whole lot of fun.”

We stopped our conversation momentarily as the first-grade teacher came around the room and passed out the report cards as her last official act of the school year.

“I hope I passed,” muttered Timmy as he hurriedly opened up his report card. “Whew, that’s a relief; cause I thought I was gonna be held back after those poor marks on the third nine weeks.”

“I’m just glad I didn’t get no bad grades this time,” asserted David looking up after scanning his progress report. “Cause my dad said if I got any more unsatisfactory marks on my report card, he was gonna tan my hide.”

“I just skated by,” I articulated with pursed lips while laying my report card on the desk. “I got a few good grades; but for the most part I only did average work throughout the year.”

“What are you talking about,” quizzed David after grabbing my report card and glancing at it. “You got all ‘B’s’ and ‘C’s’; and you didn’t get no bad marks anywhere on your report card.”

“Well,” I reasoned before pointing out the grade assignment on the back page. “That’s not really that big of deal; cause the most important thing is that we’ve all been assigned to the second grade.”

No one had to ask Bobby if he passed; because he always made straight A’s.

Johnny lifted his head up over all the other students and flashed his pearly whites giving the thumbs up to let his cohorts know he was also promoted to the second grade.

Shortly after the veteran educator wished her pupils good luck for the coming year, she had us gather our belongings to line up for the last time.

When the bell sounded, these little whippersnappers said one last farewell to first grade before making plans with each other to have the best summer ever.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.