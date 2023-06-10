Recently, I read a news article that reminded me of a time after I graduated from college. There I was, in charge of the men’s dressing room at Sears during the 1977 Christmas season. A twenty-three year old college graduate handing out tags to people as they went to try on clothes. I hoped that I wouldn’t see too many folks that I knew while sitting there, making sure that the customers would bring out the same number of garments as they carried in. I was back home, but at least I was working.

I graduated from ECU in 1976 with a major in Corrections and Social Work. I’m still not certain why I chose that major. It may be because the major required little math, and I hated math. (It’s funny that I would end up working for almost thirty years in a job where I dealt with numbers every day.) After graduating, I started working with the N.C. Dept. of Corrections at the prison in Williamston. It didn’t take me long to realize that it wasn’t going to be the career for me. Every day at work felt like being in prison because, well, that’s where I was. So, thinking I had another job lined up, I quit the prison job after working nine months. But the new job never materialized.

So I ended up back home in Clement, living with my parents. While it always felt good to be back at home, I wanted to get away from there as soon as possible, and be back on my own. It was embarrassing to be an adult and back living with your parents. So I worked hard trying to get another job, filling out applications, going to interviews and looking wherever for a job, so I could be out on my own as soon as possible.

But I also worked. That summer and fall, I worked at the tobacco market in Dunn, which my father managed. It was hard, hot work. But I enjoyed working with the other employees and with the farmers. But it was also a good experience working with my father that tobacco season. After being out on my own some, I saw the work he did in a new light and began to respect him more for it. After the market closed, I worked at Sears during that Christmas season, as mentioned above. Soon after that, I got a job with the Dept. of Revenue and moved to Lumberton. I had been back home for eight months. It had ended up being a good eight months, but I was ready to get back on my own.

I was reminded of that time after reading a 5/23/23 report from the Pew Research Center titled, “Young adults in the U.S. are reaching key life milestones later than in the past.” They compared data on 21 and 25 year old young adults from 1980 and 2021. They compared in the areas of full-time work, financial independence, home independent of parents, marriage, and child in household. Since more young adults are attending the college, the changes for the 21 year olds can somewhat be understood.

But it was the changes for the 25 year olds, especially among the males that stood out. There was a slight drop in the full-time work (7 %), and financial independence (4%) areas among male and female 25 year olds from 1980 and 2021. Interestingly, 25 year old women have actually gained in this area, while men have shown a substantial decrease financially. But the big changes forty years later were in nonfinancial areas for both. There was a 16% drop in living independent from parents, from 84 to 68 %, a 42% drop in marriage, from 63 to 22 %, and a 22% drop in child in household, from 39 to 17%.

So what does this say? Well, it means more and more young adults are staying at home with mom and dad, especially young men. They’re not getting married, and not having kids. According to the 2021 census, there were 30 million adults in the U.S. between the ages of 18 and 25. They’re getting started later in life in areas that are considered milestones in being an adult. And these are milestones that help bring stability to a community, and to a nation.

Since it seems that many young folks are delaying entering adulthood, maybe government should consider delaying giving them some of the privileges of adulthood. Maybe the age to own a firearm should be raised, and maybe the voting age should also be raised. (Just a closing thought to upset the right and the left in one sentence.)

