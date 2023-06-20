Imagine receiving repeated hostile phone calls and then a stranger with a video camera coming to your house, accusing you of not being a citizen — and of voting illegally, a felony offense in North Carolina.

That scary scenario happened to people several years ago because a self-anointed “voter integrity” group misused data from Wake County’s jury records to harass alleged non-citizens. The harassment was mean and personal. And it turned out the targeted individuals were actually citizens!

Some of those harassed had wrongly checked the “not a citizen” box on the jury summons form. Some became naturalized citizens after being summoned to jury duty. None of those targeted by Project Veritas had illegally voted.

The release of confidential jury records by Wake County was a one-time fluke, and the State Board of Elections pointed out the dangers of using such information to match with voter registration records. Nevertheless, groups claiming to be patriot protectors have repeatedly pushed a handful of lawmakers in Raleigh to introduce legislation that would give them access to jury records so they could carry out their “voter integrity” operations.

Senior Republican leaders have helped block this legislation in the past; so has a veto from the Democratic governor. But the bill is back again – this time as part of a package of “election security” measures that closely track proposals from the most extreme voter-fraud conspiracy advocates, according to published reports.

As filed in early June, Senate Bill 747 specifically requires the State Board of Elections to give anyone the birth dates, driver’s license numbers, addresses and “other personal information” about people who avoid serving on a jury because they marked a box indicating they are not a citizen. It’s one thing for the State Board of Elections to use that information to carefully match and remove people on the voting rolls who are not citizens. But it’s totally different to let vigilante groups and self-appointed “integrity teams” use the court records to aggressively target individuals on social media and at their home or workplace.

Fortunately, Senate Republicans have changed the original bill to protect people’s confidential information, but extremists are expected to push the NC House to restore the dangerous provision that gives anyone unprecedented access to personal records.

The State Board of Elections already audits the voter rolls for non-citizens – and it’s not a simple process because of “the complexities of immigration law and citizenship status,” said Kim Strach in 2017, as the Republican-appointed board director. After her investigators examined dozens of cases, she cautioned, “Even where data from the Division of Motor Vehicles, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the voter rolls matched exactly, a high proportion of flagged individuals were citizens.”

It’s a huge mistake to give confidential information to amateur advocates eager to prove their theories of widespread voter fraud. People will be falsely accused. Lies will be spread across social media. Lives will be damaged. It’s happened before in North Carolina, and it will happen again.

A much better way to improve the integrity of our voter rolls is to provide the much-needed money to modernize the State Board of Elections’ aging voter registration computer system so professionals can perform reliable data matching, while also protecting confidential information from hackers.

Sadly, the strongest proponents of empowering vigilantes are among the NC legislators most reluctant to increase funding for the staff and systems required to administer a secure elections system. It’s imperative that smarter leaders step up and do the right thing.

Bob Hall is the retired director of the voting-rights organization Democracy North Carolina and formerly served as chair of his county’s jury commission.