A couple of weeks ago, former President Donald Trump was indicted on 37 federal counts relating to mishandling of classified documents. You may have heard about it. I think it made the news. While I do believe that in the past it seems like President Trump has been targeted by the authorities, I do wonder why he didn’t just give the stuff back when they asked for it.

Yes, the Trump case is dominating the news. The anti-Trump media is pouring over every detail of the indictment, while the pro-Trump media is defending the former President by calling it a “witch hunt.” But other events are happening that are getting lost in the Trump noise, and they may have a more long lasting impact than whatever eventually becomes of the ex-President. Here’s a few:

— China expanded its nuclear arsenal by 60 stockpiled nuclear warheads in 2022. While the total of 410 nuclear warheads is way below the U.S. (3,708) and Russia (4,489), the increase by the Chinese in one year is concerning. (The U.S. had no new nuclear warheads and Russia had 12 in 2023.) So, Russia has almost 4500 nuclear warheads and China is growing their stockpile. By the way, last week it was reported that Cuba has agreed to allow China to build an electronic surveillance (spying) facility in Cuba. Why bother with “weather balloons” when you’ve got a spy operation right next door.

Even more troubling, “The Wall Street Journal” reported Tuesday that China and Cuba are in negotiations to build a joint training facility on the northern coast of Cuba. Yep, the prospect of the Chinese military stationed just 100 miles off the Florida coast could make us yearn for the days of the “weather balloon.”

— Speaking of China, an article in “The Sunday Times” of London on June 10 pretty much confirms something that many of us have suspected all along. The article entitled, “What really went on inside the Wuhan lab weeks before Covid erupted,” gives evidence that the Covid virus originated in the Wuhan lab.

To quote the extensive article by Jonathan Calvert and George Arbuthnott, “Investigators who scrutinized top-secret intercepted communications and scientific research believe Chinese scientists were running a covert project of dangerous experiments, which caused a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and started the Covid-19 outbreak.”

“The U.S. investigators say one of the reasons there is no published information on the work is because it was done in collaboration with researchers from the Chinese military, which was funding it and which, they say, was pursuing bioweapons.” So, evidence strongly points to the Covid epidemic starting in the Wuhan lab where the Chinese military was developing bioweapons. Think about that, and all the pain that Covid cost, many with their lives, as you see photos of Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Bejing this past week.

— Also Covid related, on June 13, The Associated Press reported, “The Great Grift: How billions in COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted.” They wrote that an “analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent. Combined, the loss represents 10% of the $4.2 trillion the U.S. government has so far disbursed in COVID relief aid.” That’s just from fraud and the report stated that number is certain to grow as investigators dig deeper.

That figure does not include the billions that were paid out legally to those not really affected by the epidemic. I could say that the majority of Covid relief has been a waste of taxpayer money. But actually it is money the Feds just printed out and poured into the economy, and there is still money being sent out,. And that extra money in the economy is the root of where much of the inflation we are now dealing with has come from.

The U.S. Presidential election is seventeen months from now. That means we have a year and a half of what I’m already tired of. And seventeen months of possibly important information being lost in the noise.

