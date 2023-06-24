Hats off to the Class of 2023! You are to be congratulated for overcoming so much due to COVID. Many of you embraced this as an opportunity to better yourself through your own hard work and striving, believing that you are destined for success. And I salute you for staying the course. As a community, we had to realize that educating our youth and preparing them for the future must remain a collaborative effort, and it will continue to require us to work together to put the educational welfare of every child front and center, keeping them on the educational pathway to improve their life chances for success.

And, for the last 13 years, countless community entities have been invaluable assets in helping to put the Class of 2023 on the path to becoming productive and contributing citizens throughout the Clinton-Sampson communities. In this regard, one can readily understand “it takes a village to raise a child.”

Students in the 2023 senior classes across Sampson County have spent the last several years thinking about their options following high school graduation, making career and educational decisions, with some transitioning from school to work, others transitioning from school to college and an even smaller number transitioning into the armed forces. And of course, there will be those who are undecided.

Even though our school’s goal is to prepare all students to be college or career ready, unfortunately, there will be far too many young people who will experience great difficulty transitioning into adulthood for a variety of reasons. However, the challenges of the 21st century workplace make it imperative that we teach young people to feel empowered and help them acquire the skills they will need to become employed, meeting their career development needs.

Further, we will have to help our youth realize that learning is a lifelong process, a continuous means to enhance and improve one’s skills and knowledge. And having a willingness and desire to work is the key to personal success. Learning about the world of work starts early, and honest, hard work should never go out of style. If given a chance, most people want the opportunity of being able to better themselves through their own hard work.

Make no mistake, our greater community must remain committed to making investments in youth and in figuring out ways to do more to assist students in becoming career ready and helping them learn the value of contributing to their society. Otherwise, the costs in terms of lost earnings, taxes, productivity and in perpetuating inequality will be enormous, too impactful to ignore. These young people should not be allowed to become “disconnected youth,” for that would be a huge loss to each one personally and a devastating loss to the community’s economic prosperity.

Just maybe, we can expand our businesses who are willing to invest in tapping the talent of our young adults, with more workforce training, thus creating a more diverse work place environment.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.