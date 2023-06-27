You could feel the excitement in the air as my big brother and I climbed the steps from the church parsonage to find a multitude of boys and girls crowded into the sanctuary for the first night of Vacation Bible School.

After the lights blinked on and off to signal the beginning of the service, these minister’s boys hurried over and sat on the front pew with a few of our Sunday school friends.

My parents, the sponsors of the week-long event, promptly kicked things off at seven o’clock with a rousing rendition of “The Lord’s Army,” the first of many active songs aimed at releasing the excess energy from a roomful of hyperactive children.

Every line of the song had a body movement to go along with it which made the song more fun and exciting for all those in attendance, including the half dozen supervising adults used for crowd control.

Everyone got into the groove by lifting their feet up and down in a smooth movement with arms going back and forth while marching in place in an imaginary infantry.

John and I turned toward one another while playfully punching the other as if we were marching in a massive army.

After marching in lockstep with the congregation of youngsters gathered for the opening ceremony, this twosome held on to make-believe reins while bouncing our backsides up and down pretending to ride a horse in the cavalry.

When it came time to shoot the artillery, we clapped our hands together, before extending the one hand beyond the other, and imagined it was a rifle shooting at the Devil’s demons.

Once it was time to start our engines and do a flyover dropping bombs on the enemy, we extended little arms at our sides imitating airplane wings.

Weaving to and fro, this dynamic duo along with our comrades moved about whacking into one another while flying the bombers through the make-believe night sky.

As the course came to an end, everyone began to stomp their feet up and down marching in one accord while giving a rousing salute to finish it off.

Then it began all over again as the course was repeated several more times before the rambunctious song reached a climatic conclusion.

After the energetic portion of the service concluded, it was time for an assortment of prizes to be handed out to a few youngsters for various achievements.

Since Robin Robaugh brought four friends to the festivities, she received a prize for bringing the most visitors for the girls and David Selvoski also received a prize for bringing the most visitors – three – for the boys.

Prizes were also awarded for the best-behaved boy and girl. All the whippersnappers were required to look under their seats to see if a silver star was attached to the underside of the church pew where they were seated.

With a wide smile across her face, Debbie Kahl proudly held up a cardboard star covered in tinfoil on the girl’s side while Lynn Rose jumped for joy as he held up the five-pointed object on the boy’s side.

While everyone else sat back down in their seats, all four youngsters were able to come up to the front of the sanctuary where they each selected a prize from the treasure chest.

The puppet show, featuring the green sock puppet named Mortimer, was one of the highlights of the evening.

Whenever the big guy made an appearance with his pals – Bert and Ernie along with Cookie Monster – from Sesame Street, all the kids were mesmerized while they taught them a biblical truth through their everyday experiences.

Before the story of the parable of the unforgiving servant, Mortimer came out and welcomed all the children to the Vacation Bible School and talked about his new digs for the remainder of the week.

“I have a great big bed in the back,” announced the green sleeve before lowering the boom. “However, I have to share it with my friends from Sesame Street.”

“That Cookie Monster snores like a freight train,” he added with irritably due to a lack of sleep as the youngsters began to laugh.

“What was that,” questioned the blue furry garbage disposal as he popped his head up startling his bed buddy. “So… I snore like a freight train, huh?”

“Well…,” he continued as he marched back and forth across the puppet stage in a huff. “For your information, there is a long train carrying coal that comes through here every single night.”

“Yes, I know,” interjected the puppet with spectacles looking at his protege with disdain as the boys and girls all began to laugh out loud. “But it doesn’t make the bed shake the way you do every time you exhale.”

“All right, all right,” declared the blue furry little friend in an attempt to lower to noise level throughout the sanctuary. “I don’t think we need to air our dirty laundry in front of the kids.”

After the puppet show which demonstrated a biblical truth about how to treat their fellow man, Sister Price began the continued story “Whiter Than Snow,” another highlight of the festivities.

Each night she would tell part of the story and end each segment with a cliffhanger to encourage them to come back the next night to find out what happened next.

At the end of the service, several kids responded to the alter call and asked the Son of God to forgive them of their sins and invited Jesus to come into their heart.

When the children were dismissed at the conclusion of the hour and a half long program, Pastor Price announced that there was punch and cookies for everyone in the church basement.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.