The Fourth of July is an incredibly festive time. Millions of American families celebrate freedom with fireworks, BBQs, beach and pool parties, and spending quality time with loved ones. Freedom is contagious.

July 4th is also America’s top beer-drinking holiday. Over one billion dollars is estimated to be spent on beer on the Fourth of July. Statistically, in North Carolina, around 16% of adults over 18 binge drink at least once per month.

Some July 4th celebrations can be challenging for people in recovery from alcoholism or drug addiction. Environments that promote binge drinking or drug use are conducive to staying sober. However, there are practical tips that anyone can use to help them remain sober this Fourth of July.

“It’s not impossible to stay sober; it takes a certain level of discipline and working with the tool you have to maintain that sobriety,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.

July Fourth creates all sorts of celebrations nationwide. Consider some of the following tips to help maintain sobriety:

• Know and identify relapse triggers — for example, people, places, environments, or situations. You can avoid or manage these triggers if you can identify them. It’s also essential to have a healthy outlet for any negative emotions or feelings that may come up.

• Bring sober friends to July Fourth parties or go to celebrations where you know there won’t be excessive drinking or drug use. Sobriety does not mean you stop having fun. You are choosing your physical and mental health, and there are many other like-minded people.

• Consider bringing non-alcoholic drinks or mocktails to parties. This can help you avoid those pesky relatives who insist you have a drink in your hand and do not take no for an answer—practice saying no to help prepare for this. Try to avoid drinking games and environments that promote excessive drinking.

• Have an exit strategy and ask for help when needed. Put yourself in a position where if you have to leave abruptly, you can and do not worry about offending anyone. If you are new to recovery, have your support network available and reach out for help.

Independence Day is about celebrating freedom. Every sober person has freed themselves from the chains of their addiction, and this is something to celebrate; create new traditions and memories.

Enjoy Independence Day and being in a place where you can choose freedom and celebrate a holiday the way you want.

Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in substance use disorder and addiction recovery. He is a certified Clinical Medical Assistant and contributor to the healthcare website Recovery Begins.