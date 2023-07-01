My father was in a dilemma. He probably didn’t think about being in a dilemma, all he knew was that he needed to do something about his heart.

A dilemma is defined as “a choice between two difficult alternatives.” Pa had a weak heart. The heart doctor at Wake Hospital offered my dad two choices. First, he could have a heart valve replacement surgery, which because of his age, could be risky for my 83 year old father. The other option was to do nothing and eventually slow down to the point where he would be bedridden or worse. Pa was in a dilemma. He had a choice to make and it wasn’t an easy one.

We’ve all been in dilemmas. It may have been whether to take a job in another town, uproot your family and move. Or deciding to stay where you are, in a job that is secure, but going nowhere. The dilemma may have been about a personal relationship and its future. You weigh the pluses and minuses. But the decision is difficult because you don’t know the future.

If a dilemma is a choice between two difficult alternatives, then a trilemma must be a choice between three difficult alternatives. Trilemma was a term that was coined by C. S. Lewis, probably the greatest Christian author of the 20th Century. He said that a trilemma was about Jesus Christ and is the most important and difficult choice we, as humans, ever have to make.

And it simply comes down to this. Do we believe, really believe Jesus? Be careful, because true belief always has corresponding action. In the Bible, Jesus said in John 14:6, “I am the way, the truth, the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” Sorry, Oprah, Jesus said there are not many ways to God. Only one, and it goes through Him.

So here is Lewis’ trilemma. The idea of the trilemma has to do with Jesus’ claims to be God. He was either a liar (which means He wasn’t God and knew it), or a lunatic (He was self-deceived and mentally unaware of His own claims), or He was Lord. So we, as human beings face a trilemma. Do we believe Jesus is a liar, a lunatic, or is He Lord?

Living here in the buckle of the Bible Belt, I know the quick response from most will be, “This is not a difficult choice, I certainly don’t believe Jesus was a liar or a lunatic. And I’m kind of offended that you would even suggest that.”

But what does it mean to say, “Jesus is my Lord?” The folks back in Jesus’ time knew exactly what Jesus meant. To be a lord in Biblical times meant that you owned, you controlled another person. In other words, if someone was your lord, you were their slave. As their slave, you had no rights. You did what they wanted you to do, how they wanted you to do, and when they wanted you to do it.

So if you say “Jesus is my Lord,” you are also saying “I am His slave.” Sounds tough, but New Testament writers Paul, Peter and James called themselves “bond servants,” which is better translated “bond slaves.” A bond slave was someone who was not forced into slavery, but chose to do so willingly.

Maybe we do face a trilemma. Saying Jesus is Lord and choosing to become His slave does sound like a difficult choice. I like controlling my own life, doing what I want, how I want, and when I want. Maybe Jesus didn’t really mean all those statements, those commands. I’m not saying He was a liar or a lunatic, but the idea of Jesus being Lord and controlling my life is too hard, too difficult. That’s why it’s a difficult choice. One many choose not to make. (By the way, not making a choice is making a choice.) But it’s a choice worth making.

But maybe it isn’t such a hard choice, if you have a good Master. A Master who can provide for you, protect you, and has the power to forgive sins. Several years ago, my dad faced a difficult choice concerning his heart operation. He chose to have it. Unfortunately, there were complications from the operation and he never made it home from Wake. But, fortunately, earlier in his life, he had made a more important choice. It was an eternal choice, a choice worth making.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail's book, "Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind," a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon.