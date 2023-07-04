I think someone needs to give the liberal Democrats and their friends in the lame stream media a binky; because every time something doesn’t go their way, they whine like a bunch of babies needing a diaper change.

In a six to three decision last Friday afternoon, The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) struck down the president’s half a trillion-dollar student loan bailout program siting that the commander-in-chief had overstepped his authority which was a win for the United States Constitution.

However, President Joe Biden doubled down by saying “this fight isn’t over” and actually had the audacity to state that “SCOTUS misinterpreted the Constitution.” That’s rich coming from a man who has total disregard for America’s founding document.

The current occupant at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue vowed to ignore the rule of law and the judicial branch of government’s decision to find another way to provide what he calls “relief for middle-class Americans” while pointing the finger at Republicans for “snatching away the hope” that was given to these individuals.

Here we go again with the blame game.

The nation’s forty-sixth president knew full well that he didn’t have the unilateral authority to give student loan debt forgiveness with the stroke of a pen. But he did it anyway just to get votes from millions of college students in the 2022 mid-term elections last fall; and it worked like a charm.

Those unsuspecting victims fell for it hook, line and sinker.

The man in the Oval Office was simply playing politics and “literally buying votes” with our tax dollars by attempting to give away another freebie which our nation cannot afford.

When asked a question about the student loan bailout at a press conference on July 28, 2021, Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, herself, stated that although the President of the United States can postpone debt forgiveness, he does not have the power to do away with it by his own accord.

She went on to say that it would take an act of Congress to codify the student loan bailout because the legislative body is the branch of government that has the authority to make the laws with the power of the purse.

According to the U.S. Constitution, the president as head of the executive branch of government is responsible for enforcing the laws; otherwise, he would be acting like a dictator with edicts to skirt around Congress.

That is very ironic coming from a man who repeatedly accused former President Donald J. Trump of being an autocrat. He needs to look in the mirror because he is exactly what he accuses others of being.

Meanwhile, the man in the White House needs to skip back to Trump’s predecessor – President Barack Obama – who was constantly doing things by executive fiat with his “pen and a phone;” so it’s no wonder that Biden is doing the exact same thing because he definitely learned from the best.

When SCOTUS has sided with Biden on recent matters like his administration’s immigration guidelines that prioritize which non-citizens to deport or a decision to uphold a voting rights act in Alabama, we hear crickets from the liberal left.

I don’t remember the Republicans having a complete meltdown when these decisions didn’t go their way.

That’s right!

Because the party of limited government didn’t go off the rails. However, the same cannot be said for the Democrats.

Every time a SCOTUS decision doesn’t go in their favor, they are ready to, not only, burn down the U.S. Constitution, but they are prepared to light a match to the entire country.

Just look at what they did last summer when the nine black robes ruled Roe vs. Wade unconstitutional and threw it back to the states as a “states’ rights issue.”

The rhetoric by the political left produced weeks of protests outside the justices’ homes which is an illegal act; and it also caused a deranged psychopath to travel across the country to in a failed attempt to assassinate a sitting justice of SCOTUS.

It was eerily similar to what author John Grisham wrote about in his book turned movie – The Pelican Brief.

When I went to college back in the day, I had to pay back my government-backed student loan; so, why shouldn’t these Millennials be required to do the same?

They put their John Hancock on the same legally binding contract which I signed.

That would be like me going down to the local car dealership and driving off with a brand-new Porsche and saying, “No worries. Grandpa Joe said it’s free.”

Nothing is for free. Someone has to pay for it.

That burden falls to the taxpayers which are made up of middle-class Americans, most of whom have never even stepped foot in a college classroom; so, why should they have to pay for these privileged kids?

Only a third of Americans over the age of twenty-five have a four-year degree; but Biden wants to force every other American, including the majority who don’t have degrees, to pay for someone else’s degree when they never received one themselves.

According to Forbes, the highest income earning households hold sixty percent of all student debt; so, this would essentially have been a handout to the wealthy.

You need to thank your lucky stars that SCOTUS struck down this bailout.

By pumping another half trillion dollars into an already faltering economy, can you imagine what this would have done to inflation?

The policies implemented by the Biden administration over the course of the past two years is exactly why we are paying more for everything from gas to groceries to buying a starter home.

In closing, it is quite ironic that those same middle-class Americans which the president claimed he desired to help are the same ones he expected to foot the bill for his untenable student loan forgiveness program.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.