It was Professor Plum in the library with a crack pipe.

While the United States economy is teetering on the brink of disaster due to record high inflation, the Biden administration is sitting around on their hands at the White House playing a live action board game.

When a white powdery substance was discovered during a routine sweep of the White House grounds a week ago last Sunday, an evacuation of sorts commenced as the District of Columbia’s hazmat unit was dispatched to executive mansion to authenticate the contents of a dime bag found in the library.

Although it was first thought to be anthrax – a potentially deadly agent – which showed up in a congressional office mail room a week after 11 Sept. 2001, the all clear signal was given when the chalky powder proved to be an illegal narcotic – cocaine.

Shut the front door!

We went from the “Just Say No” campaign against drugs spearheaded by Nancy Reagan in the 1980s to someone potentially snorting cocaine next to a copy of James Joyce’s Ulysses in the East Wing of the People’s House during the recent holiday weekend.

“White House security seems about as porous to the influx of drugs into the White House as our own southern border does under Biden’s watch,” stated by 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

“In both cases,” he went on to say in a televised interview this past Friday night. “You have something that was supposedly secure, but drugs actually flowing through both with the White House saying nary a peep about why.”

President Joe Biden and his minions don’t seem too concerned about fentanyl pouring across the southern border killing thousands of Americans every day; so, why should they be concerned about this?

But if the shoe had been on the other foot and this was a Republican president like Donald J. Trump, the liberal Democrats would be screaming for another impeachment trial and a public crucifixion on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building.

A full week after the schedule two controlled substance was found at the most protected house in America, they are no closer to solving the case than they were seven days ago.

In fact, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that we may never know how the cocaine found its way into the White House.

Meanwhile, the location of where the illicit drug was discovered keeps changing by the day as it went on a magic carpet ride from one side of the White House to the other.

According to an audiotape from the D.C. hazmat team, it was located in the library which is in the East Wing – a secluded spot for the first family – far from the reaches of even senior staff members with the highest level of clearance.

But that would beg the question as to whether or not the cocaine belonged to Hunter Biden.

After all, he is a “recovering drug addict” with a long history of leaving things lying around – drugs, guns and laptops; so, obviously he would be the number one suspect.

However, the first son’s plea deal with the Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice involving unpaid taxes and an illegal gun charge would invariably go bye bye if he was charged with possession of an illegal drug, which is the reason for the magic carpet ride through the executive mansion.

When a reporter had the audacity to ask if the “blow” belonged to a member of the first family, the White House press secretary explained that the Biden’s were at Camp David for the entire weekend; and “it is incredibly irresponsible to even ask such a question.”

Just because Hunter went to the presidential retreat for the weekend doesn’t mean he couldn’t have taken a few hits before he hopped aboard Marine One.

Following initial reports of finding the controlled substance in the library, Pierre stepped up to the podium in the press briefing room and claimed it was discovered in storage lockers near the Marine entrance to the White House and most likely belonged to one of the many tourists which came through the facility over the weekend.

This scenario would be highly unlikely considering someone would need to sidestep a plethora of security measures, including the drug sniffing canines, before handing the item in question to a secret service uniformed division officer.

By Friday, the “Binder Lady” claimed the illicit drugs were found near the west executive entrance where Kamala Harris parks her car and is just steps away from the highly sensitive situation room which has been under construction for the last several months, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

If you ask me, there seems to be a lot of finger pointing.

Everyone from White House visitors to construction workers to the sitting vice president have been blamed for the bag of cocaine found at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue; so, the suspect pool is endless.

In my opinion, this is the ultimate cover up with an ever-changing story and their inability or refusal to answer simple questions posed by the press corps.

As one of the most secure buildings in the world with video surveillance in very corner, there is absolutely no chance that someone from off the street is going to waltz into the White House with a dime bag of cocaine.

The powers that be know exactly who brought the drugs into the executive mansion, but they’re lips are sealed.

More than likely, this story will fizzle out and fall by the wayside when the news media latch on to a bigger fish to fry.

But when Pierre says the president has a desire to find out who brought illegal drugs into the White House, I have to laugh; because he is no more interested in finding the answer to that question then they were about finding the Supreme Court leaker from last summer.

This White House is anything but transparent.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.