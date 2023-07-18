Have you ever received earth-shattering news?

After experiencing one of the greatest highlights of my young life – turning my traditional class ring to become a high school senior at the End of Year Awards Ceremony, my entire world came crashing down around me and shattered into a million little pieces upon receiving a very traumatic revelation which jeopardized my final year at dear ol’ Lincoln High School.

While sitting around the dining room table for the evening meal, my father informed our little family of his intention to resign his pastorate and actively seek another congregation to shepherd following just a hair over five years of ministry at the Assembly of God church situated on the North Side of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

Unable to bare the thought of finishing up my secondary education at another new school with complete strangers who knew nothing about me, tears began to stream down my cheeks as the head of our house delineated the details that would undoubtedly take place over the next few months and have us into a new parsonage before the start of another school year.

Unfortunately, my dad’s discourse was somewhat muffled as I sat there drowning in a pool of self-pity.

Still harboring the emotional scars from being forced to say goodbye to a tight-knit group of elementary buddies at our last church, the thought of starting over at this point in my high school career made my blood run cold; and I bolted from the dinner table incapable of finishing my meal due to an uncontrollable outburst of mental anguish.

Although I knew this day was inevitable, it seemed inconceivable to me that we would head for greener pastures with my high school graduation a mere twelve months away.

Of course, my brother John was not affected by our father’s sudden decision; because he was all set to receive his sheepskin diploma the following week after setting a plethora of records out on the gridiron as the star quarterback of the Ellwood City Wolverines.

The popular jock was accepted to Memphis State University and planned to join their NCAA Division I-A football team as a walk-on for the fall semester; so, he already had one foot out the door.

However, I was the one left standing on the sidelines once again feeling like someone had just pulled the rug out from under me.

Earlier that afternoon, I was over the moon as the annual celebration recognizing numerous students for their many achievements during the past school year came to a close; because my fellow juniors and I completed a rite of passage after moving into the soon-to-be graduates coveted seats once they exited the auditorium.

I had finally reached the pinnacle of my high school education.

Ever since I stepped foot through the doors of the junior-senior high school as a nervous little seventh grader five years earlier, I endured countless hours of physical and mental abuse from my fellow classmates who thought it was amusing to bully someone with a physical disability.

Aside from all the pushing and shoving as well as being called every name in the book, I was the butt of many a joke, not to mention all the whispers at every turn, which always cut me to the quick.

The faces of my tormentors changed from year to year; but their mission always remained the same – to make my life as miserable as possible.

Sometimes I would lie awake at night thinking about what horrible tragedy would befall me next.

Nevertheless, I “seemingly” conquered the intimidating tactics of my cruel persecutors upon entering eleventh grade with an abundance of friends, including many of my brother’s teammates, making it a banner year for me; and now that I was on top of the heap, I “thought” those days of dealing with juvenile delinquents was behind me.

If forced to start over at another new school, my biggest fear was being forced to deal with a brand-new set of detractors hell-bent on making my last year of high school a living nightmare.

As the weeks and months of summer slowly passed, my nervous anxiety of being forced to begin anew faded into the sunset when the opportunity for our family to move to another church never materialized.

With the new school year looming in the distance, it was decided that we would remain in Ellwood City in order for me to finish my senior year of high school with my friends and classmates; after which we moved into a second-floor apartment overlooking a bustling garage at the corner of Fifth Street and Spring Avenue.

Apart from getting used to our new living arrangements and leaving my attic hideaway behind, my brother’s absence left a huge hole in my daily routine; and for the first time in my life, I missed the camaraderie that we shared for our entire lives.

Even though we spent much of our teenage years fighting like cats and dogs about everything under the sun, I never missed him more than when I returned to dear ol’ Lincoln High School for the fall term.

That was when I realized just how much his presence shielded me from the bullies walking those hallowed halls.

Since he was a big man on campus, the well-liked athlete put a stop to much of the taunting and teasing which I had previously endured on a daily basis.

Yet, my worst fears came to fruition once my brother was no longer part of the scene at the three-story edifice along Crescent Avenue. A new intimidator and his minions rose up to bring physical and mental anguish into my life, which made part of me wish that my father had found another church before school started.

