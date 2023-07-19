High-speed internet is essential for home, business and agricultural needs in Sampson County, but estimates show that more than 502,000 unserved and underserved locations across North Carolina. The good news is North Carolina was just allocated $1,532,999,481.15 in funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program to expand broadband internet to areas across North Carolina.

North Carolina officials now have important decisions to make about how that funding will be used to ensure all residents have reliable and fast broadband connectivity. In our experience, we’ve learned that a mix of technologies will be needed so that thousands of people aren’t left unserved.

There are parts of North Carolina where fiber will be the right solution, mainly in urban areas where the infrastructure and terrain make it easy and affordable to install. In many rural areas, 5G fixed wireless (FWA), using cellular technology to provide both home broadband and mobile connectivity, is best because one cell site can serve multiple locations without having to dig up long distances to avoid farmland or hanging fiber on unevenly spread poles over rocky terrain.

Importantly, these decisions aren’t an either/or between wireline or wireless, fiber or 5G FWA, urban or rural.

When considering how to connect residents in the greater Sampson County area, we all must think in terms of “and” instead of “or.” We urge North Carolina officials to keep open the option to use all available, reliable solutions to get North Carolina connected by taking advantage of its allocated BEAD funding.

Jeremy Taylor is the director of sales and operations for UScellular in eastern North Carolina.