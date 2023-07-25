Florida or bust!

I can hardly believe it’s been a half century since three generations of the Price family headed out on a grand adventure which took us to the southern tip of the eastern seaboard.

Along with my kinfolk, this newly minted seven-year-old was bound for Miami Beach more than a thousand miles away to attend the 35th General Council of the Assemblies of God.

After leaving Bentleyville, Pa., under the cover of darkness, my big brother and I were still in pajamas upon waking from our slumber shortly before noon.

Not long after entering the Blue Ridge Mountains in north-central Virginia, we traveled to Shenandoah National Park and enjoyed the majestic views of God’s creation.

When this extended family came to the entrance of the nature preserve, we parked the station wagon before getting out to snap a few photos with the Polaroid and look out at the panoramic views.

Upon looking through the coin-operated binoculars, John and I ran over to the edge of the observation deck and looked out over the railing into the canyon below.

“Whoa,” declared the freckle-faced lad as he leaned over the railing to have a look-see. “If we fell all the way down to the bottom of the canyon, we’d probably get squished just like Wild E. Coyote.”

“That’s a long way down there,” I assessed while glancing at my sibling with pursed lips. “I bet it would be groovy to jump from here with a parachute; cause then we wouldn’t end up dead.”

“I don’t wanna go to the funeral home just yet,” I continued while standing back from the edge. “Cause I plan on going to Disney World to see Mickey Mouse and the rest of the gang.”

These little whippersnappers spent the rest of the afternoon playing a number of travel games – license plate game, restaurant race, Etch-a-Sketch and pinball – before drifting off to sleep after the sun dipped over the horizon.

Since we were soundly sleeping upon our arrival at a Motel 6 near Charleston, South Carolina, the Bible scholar and his wife carried these sleepy heads into our standard room and tucked us in the roll-away beds.

After everyone freshened up the following morning, this multi-generational family repacked the overnight essentials in the station wagon to begin the last leg of our journey.

Not long after stopping for a hearty breakfast, we began observing families sitting on their front porches with refrigerators after crossing over the state line near Savannah, Georgia.

“Do you see what I see,” proclaimed the rising third grader as he did a double take while looking out the back window. “Why are those people sitting on their front porches with a refrigerator outside.”

“Easy access I suppose,” admitted the 66-year-old looking at his grandson from the visor mirror in the front seat. “But since it’s so hot outside, I think they open up the refrigerators every so often to give themselves a blast of cold air.”

When the family matriarch momentarily put down her knitting needles, she playfully smacked her husband on the shoulder causing him to shake the map spread out across this lap.

“Don’t be filling the boys’ heads with such nonsense,” pronounced the fiery redhead picking up the metal tools to continue her work. “The people are sitting outside because they don’t have any air conditioning in their houses; and there’s no room for the refrigerators inside.”

“I think Pappy’s explanation is way funnier,” I claimed while snickering at my grandparents’ comical exchange. “If I had to sit out on that hot porch, I’d just sit inside the refrigerator and kick up my feet.”

Upon hearing my perspective on the unfamiliar phenomenon, everyone burst out into a fit of laughter as we sped toward our destination on the sandy shores of the Florida coastline.

Following a couple hours of uninterrupted driving past cotton fields ready for harvest, this little family crossed over into the Sunshine State near Jacksonville and stopped at the first roadside stand to handpick some fresh oranges.

“We’re making a pit stop, boys,” revealed the homemaker. “We’re going to pick some ripe oranges right off the tree and sample some fresh squeezed orange juice.”

After these first-time fruit pickers loaded back into the Ford Ranch Wagon with a basket filled with delicious plunder, Grandma Price and Mom peeled several oranges and passed out the juicy slices while driving along the scenic coastline.

Awhile later as my brother and I were quietly playing a hotly contested game of Old Maid, the devoted father called our attention to a very significant landmark on a narrow strip of land out across the water.

“John and Mark,” stated the local pastor while looking into the rear-view mirror. “If you boys look out your window to my left, you’ll be able to see the Kennedy Space Center out on the barrier islands.”

“That’s where they shot off all the rockets for the Apollo missions to the moon,” he added with a broad smile splashed across his face.

Can we take a ride?

“Not today,” commented the green-eyed blond looking at his disappointed sons through the rear-view mirror. “Besides, I don’t think they’ll let you do such a thing; but you’ll get to ride in a rocket ship when we go to Walt Disney World on our way back from General Council.”

Upon hearing the last part of Dad’s comment, John and I looked at one another with bulging eyes accompanied by wide smiles as we gave an exuberant high five after the space center disappeared from view.

Several hours later as the sun began to dip over the horizon painting the clouds with hues of pink and purple, this multi-generational family at long last reached our final destination.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.