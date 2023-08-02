Community journalism matters.

In fact we believe it is imperative to a growing, thriving community, providing a fount of information on things that really matter — or should matter — to residents.

It might be the ribbon cutting at a new business, or the student’s name on the honor roll; it could be the story about a fund-raising to help a cancer patient, or the quarterback who threw a game-winning touchdown or the teenager who was just crowned homecoming queen. It could be the stories about humanitarian efforts to help hurricane victims or where food, generators, supplies and clothes are being handed out. There’s even a chance that the arrest story you might find on Page 1 helped a business owner escape a possible scam or the breast cancer support pages convinced someone to get a much needed mammogram.

Community journalists cover the referendums that will determine whether a new school is built and whether our citizens’ taxes will rise. We publish birth announcements, obituaries, and the various things that, when wedged between those two bookends, make up the lives that make up our communities.

That’s the thing about community journalism — it’s all about community. We are there to help, not hurt; to inform not bash; to be a catalyst for change; to be a spotlight for the things going on around us, highlighting the good and pointing out the not-so-good.

A bipartisan bill, the Community News & Small Business Support Act, has been introduced in Congress that would offer relief to both newspapers and local businesses. For too many newspapers, help can’t come soon enough. Economic challenges have resulted in too many communities seeing their local newspapers being forced to lay off staff, cut back on publication days or – worse yet – close. On average, two newspapers are closing each week. That hurts local businesses and residents in the long (and short) run.

However, despite the challenges, what remains true is that local newspapers make a difference in their communities.

So, what would this legislation mean to your local community?

Local businesses with fewer than 50 employees would receive a five-year non-refundable tax credit of up to $5,000 in the first year and up to $2,500 in the subsequent four years based on their spending level with local newspapers and local media, according to America’s Newspapers.

For local newspapers, a five-year refundable tax credit would help them hire more journalists to bring you more news. It’s a win-win for local communities. Newspapers would receive a tax credit to be used for the compensation of journalists. The credit would cover 50% of journalists’ compensation in the first year and 30% of compensation (up to $50,000) in the subsequent four years. This tax credit would only be available to local community papers with fewer than 750 employees and, if they don’t invest in their newsroom, they don’t get the credit.

And these tax credits are only available to local newspapers. National newspaper outlets are not eligible.

These tax credits aren’t permanent; they will sunset in five years. That could be a critical five years.

The things you will find in the pages of this paper might not be the one-hit-wonder of the internet, it might not get a million views or become the latest story to go viral, but it will matter to someone, somewhere. It’s true of every story, of every photograph.

And it’s those things which make our jobs as community journalists so special, even when our profession is mocked by the leader of the free world, even when politicians convince some of you that we, as members of the press, are actually your enemy.

We are far from your enemy. In fact, we are your friends and among those you go to church with; we are among those who sit on civic boards like Rotary and Kiwanis, United Way and the Sampson Community College Foundation because we, like you, care. We are the individuals who work elbow to elbow with you on projects that run the gamut, all things that help make our community a better place for everyone to live, work and play.

The things we do matter because the people in our community matter.

The Sampson Independent has been a community newspaper for a century, and during that time we’ve proudly covered our community’s happenings. We hope they have mattered. And we will continue covering them for a long time to come because we believe, despite social media, despite an intent to destroy the fabric of a press’ freedom, that community happenings are still important and you still want to read about them from community journalists who care as much as you do.