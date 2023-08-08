My big brother John and I were bursting at the seams upon arriving at the “Happiest Place on Earth” fifty years ago this week.

Shortly after stepping off the monorail system at the entrance to Walt Disney World, three generations of the Price family marched up Main Street U.S.A. toward the majestic “Cinderella Castle” in all its splendor.

After snapping a few Polaroids in front of the elaborate palace which towered over the land of enchantment, these little munchkins led the way through the heart of the castle straight to Fantasyland.

Spotting “Dumbo the Flying Elephant,” we ran over to get in the line wrapped around the popular attraction while watching the baby elephants glide around in a circle lifting high into the air.

After waiting in a seemingly endless line, we were ecstatic to finally be strapped into the exciting adventure which soared to great heights beyond our wildest imagination.

Upon completing the remarkable flight through the air on the ears of the famous elephant, the ride attendant helped these rabble-rousers escape our seatbelts before venturing to the next thrill ride.

Even before asking the name of the next amusement ride, we heard the theme song – “It’s a Small World” – being played over the public address system while meandering back and forth through the railings herding us like cattle.

We were more than a little delighted when our family finally climbed into the small dinghy to take a trip around the world in ten minutes through the magic of Disney imagineers.

Things were going along smoothly as we sailed through the continents of Europe, Asia, and the jungles of Africa; but things got a little dicey upon entering the South Pacific.

After rounding the corner to find a small cluster of hula girls atop a hungry hippo, the athletic shaver nearly tipped the small vessel over when he stood up to imitate the dancing trio.

When my little family stepped on to dry ground at the end of the magnificent journey, the adults all breathed a sigh of relief that the ride attendants didn’t have to fish us out of the water.

This dynamic duo enjoyed numerous other attractions – “Cinderella’s Golden Carousel,” “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and the “Mad Tea Party” – before hopping aboard the Skyway gondola to head toward Tomorrowland.

Once the cable transport docked in the station at the land of infinity and beyond, we were off to the races at the “Grand Prix Raceway” with the roar of mini gas-powered sports cars and the smell of exhaust fumes.

After whipping around the two-thousand-foot track at death defying speeds of up to seven miles per hour, we boarded a lunar module and traveled to earth’s orbiting satellite while learning new facts about outer space along the way on “Flight to the Moon.”

Upon the return trip to planet earth, our family bid a fond farewell to Tomorrowland as we hopped aboard “Walt Disney Railroad” and traveled to the Main Street station before heading toward Adventureland.

As luck would have it, we quickly boarded the “Jungle Cruise” to a remote British outpost along the Amazon River and traveled through the jungles of South America.

Although this multi-generational family narrowly escaped being doused by a waterfall toward the end of the exciting attraction, the elephants on the other side of the boat sprayed us with water from their long snouts.

Upon passing through a darkened Cambodian temple where tigers watched over ancient treasures, we emerged from the tunnel and headed back to civilization.

After watching a family of moonshiner bears perform in the backwoods at the “Country Bear Jamboree” in Frontierland, this extended family made the short jaunt over to the “The Haunted Mansion” in Liberty Square.

Upon waiting in line for a considerable amount of time, we were finally greeted by one of the many butlers and escorted into the library inside the entrance to the stately home.

However, the hall of knowledge was actually a very large elevator which carried us to the basement for a fantastic voyage through the eerie corridors of the ornate ghost house.

My brother and I shivered when the library doors opened to the sound of creepy organ music as we stepped into an awaiting Doom Buggy for our journey through the mansion.

Of all the terrifying things depicted inside the large manor, the most frightful event took place when an uninvited passenger – a ghastly ghost – was found sitting between us while passing by a series of trick mirrors.

As darkness began to fall on the magical day inside the Orlando-based amusement park, this close-knit family stumbled upon the last attraction – “The Hall of Presidents” – of our fun and exciting adventure.

After viewing the presidential portraits and other memorabilia in the main entrance to the majestic hall, we were ushered into the theater to observe a digitally projected film highlighting a number of defining moments by our country’s thirty-seven presidents.

After a life-like figure of Abraham Lincoln, the sixteenth president, delivered the Gettysburg Address in the middle of the film presentation, the curtain rose to reveal all the presidents as they were introduced to the audience.

The clothing worn by the animatronic figures was an authentic reproduction from their respective eras, including the leg braces of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the thirty-second president.

We walked out of the great hall with a significant sense of pride and hearts full of patriotism, especially this six-year-old, who was totally enamored with all thing’s history.

This multi-generational family enjoyed a spectacular display of colorful fireworks before saying farewell to the land of enchantment inside the Magic Kingdom at the end of the night.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

