When it comes to public meetings, the time to return to normalcy is here. Actually the time has passed, but in deference to local boards who have had to contend with on-and-off again rules as it pertains to Covid and the state of emergency we were all under, we have been patient, as has the public these boards serve.

Patience, however, is waning, when it comes to boards opting to hold remote meetings which limit,if not completely exclude, the public from being able to participate as the state’s Open Meetings Law allows them to do.

It’s been nearly a year now since Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the state of emergency, which provided explicit authority for remote meetings during the Covid era. For elected officials on school boards, county commissions, city councils, town boards and the like that means a return to open meetings in auditoriums or specified rooms where the public can come and listen to what is happening as it is happening, and in many cases offer comments.

Many local boards returned to open meetings immediately once the state of emergency was lifted; we applaud them for it. Others have slowly moved back to open status but have kept the remote meetings and telephone meetings in their back pocket, using them from time to time.

We’ve allowed it to happen for many months now, without calling any particular board to task as members have tried to steer through the murky waters left in Covid’s wake. But a year is enough time to tread water. Remote meetings and telephone conferences with a quorum of elected officials present are no longer acceptable practices, and elected officials should pledge to stop participating in them immediately.

And offering the ability to watch on YouTube or providing a link on a government website where a taped version of the meeting can be found after the action has taken place should never be the only access the public has to the boards they’ve elected. We like it when meetings are streamed for the public as another option for those who cannot get there in person, but we don’t believe it should be the only way to access a meeting.

In our mind, and based on the N.C. Open Meetings law, that certainly includes remote telephone meetings which, we contend, have absolutely no place being used any more as a means of holding what should be a public meeting.

While it is convenient for board members to meet remotely, it leaves the public they serve out of the mix. And that is wrong. The law is clear.

Meetings where the public’s business is being tended should be open. The pandemic was an understandable exception, but that is behind us, and the shroud of secrecy should be too.

Frayda Bluestein, from the UNC School of Government, puts it this way in a blog post she wrote after the state of emergency was lifted: “… it seems to me that after the SOE law expires, city and county governing boards will have no clear authority to participate in remote meetings at all.”

They shouldn’t. It is the public’s business and they have a right to know what is said, who says it, what action is taken and who voted which way on any issue.

In the last two weeks, remote meetings have been held. We hope they are the last ones.

We urge board members to do the right thing without having to be called to task for failing to do the public’s business in public.

We’ll be watching.