As our multi-generational family’s summer vacation to the Sunshine State drew to a close, we stopped to spend a couple days in the Great Smoky Mountains before heading home to the small coal mining town in southwestern Pennsylvania.

My big brother John and I were enamored as we strolled through the entrance to “Goldrush Junction” which transported our little family back to the mid-nineteenth century when the forty-niners invaded California to pan for precious metals.

Although the roadside theme park couldn’t hold a candle to the land of enchantment in The Magic Kingdom, this dynamic duo still managed to get into a world of mischief as we had a grand old time in “them there hills.”

As these minister’s boys crowded into a blacksmith’s shop on the edge of the western town with several other youngsters, we watched a big burly man with a handlebar mustache forge a piece of wrought iron with a hammer and tongs.

The adults stood in a semicircle just outside the large double doors of the wood-framed structure filled with numerous farming equipment and tools hanging from the rafters to observe the time-honored occupation.

“What do you think he is makin’,” I whispered while glancing over at my chief playmate. “I can’t figure out what it could be; cause he keeps flipping it over that thing pounding it with the hammer.”

“That’s an anvil,” muttered the freckle-faced lad with a sly grin and raised eyebrows. “I’m not sure I can tell for certain; but since he is curving it around the pointed end, it might be a horseshoe.”

“That’s exactly what it is,” stated the young smithy, who overheard our private conversation. “Since you’re smart as a whip, you can become my apprentice and help me make the other three.”

While the metalworker pulled another piece of wrought iron from the coal-fired furnace, the athletic shaver placed the newly formed horseshoe into the pail of water while holding it with the tongs.

After the spectators finished watching the iron smith and his newly appointed greenhorn complete their work, three generations of Price’s moseyed on over to the general store to browse through the neatly displayed wares.

“You made a fine trainee,” noted Pappy Price as he tousled the hair of his bright grandson. “If you had a little more practice working that metal, you’d probably put that smithy out of business and hang up your own shingle.”

“You may not have been able to help out,” he continued while lightly patting me on the back. “But you had a very keen eye on the situation; so, I’m sure you’d make a great partner for your brother’s new venture.”

“So much so, that I’m going to buy you two whippersnappers a double scoop ice cream cone all your own,” he added with a broad smile splashed across his face.

When the soda jerk behind the lacquered countertop handed these little scamps the scrumptious treats, our eyes grew two sizes as we climbed up onto the swivel bar stools to enjoy the deliciousness.

Once these frozen dessert connoisseurs finished up our frosty treats, the adults were all set to head back outside after making their final purchases, which included a bag of saltwater taffy for Grandma Price.

Upon exiting the old-fashioned general store, our little family stepped out onto the wide plank porch to find an organ grinder with his dancing monkey wearing a red vest with a matching hat.

As the middle-aged man moved his hand in a circular motion to produce the music emitting from the box strapped around his neck, the Capuchin monkey pranced around in a circle entertaining the growing crowd of spectators with an impromptu performance.

Everyone burst out into a fit of laughter when the highly intelligent furry creature with a long tail climbed on Pappy and beat his balding head like a little conga drum in time with the melody coming from the barrel organ.

At the conclusion of the rhythmic toe-tapping tune, the cute little primate grinned from ear to ear while tipping his red cap as he climbed around to face the retired truck driver before giving him a kiss right on the lips.

“Looks like you have a new love interest,” suggested the matronly woman with black-rimmed spectacles with raised her eyebrows as the clever monkey quickly scampered over to the organ grinder. “I don’t think I’ll be kissing those lips any time soon; at least not until you scour them with soap and water.”

“Well, ain’t that a kick in the head,” observed the blond-haired minister as he laughed while their four-legged friend made its rounds with a tin cup. “It looks like Dad’s in the doghouse again; and he didn’t even do anything to deserve it this time around.”

“Oh, pish posh,” replied the 66-year-old man chuckling with laughter. “It’s not my fault if someone comes up to me and plants one right on my kisser; even if it is a furry little creature.”

“Careful now,” warned the Bible scholar as he patted his father on the back. “You don’t want to dig that hole too deep, or Mom might just push you in and leave you for dead.”

“Now you have my wheels turning,” professed the robust woman with her index finger raised into the air. “I might just need to go back into the general store and pick up another item; because I’m sure I saw a shovel in there somewhere.”

As the Capuchin monkey drew closer to the slapstick comedians, the jolly old man pulled out the coins jingling in his pants pocket and handed them to my brother and me to make a generous donation for the entertaining show.

This is part one of three connected columns about the Great Smoky Mountains. Stay tuned for the continued adventure in next Tuesday’s edition.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

