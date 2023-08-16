The words we speak are not mere utterances. Often, we are negligent in our speech, not realizing its profound impact. However, our consistent spoken words play a vital role in shaping our state of being serving as a mirror to our inner world. Unfortunately, many people are unaware of the power their words hold casually saying things without considering their consequences. If one continuously speaks of poverty and hopelessness those very words permeate the ether influencing the subconscious mind. The subconscious mind remains impartial to what we perceive as good or bad for ourselves and it faithfully brings forth all that we express and believe to be true. Consequently, our spoken words hold immense power as they shape our reality.

Neville Goddard’s concept of the Law of Assumption forms the foundation of this principle. Unbeknownst to us our spoken words unveil our unconscious assumptions, and these very assumptions materialize in our daily experiences. If we observe our words closely, we will witness how accurately they manifest into the world around us. Therefore, if one continuously speaks of weakness throughout the day, that very weakness will become prominent. Similarly dwelling on lovelessness will attract more of it into one’s life.

Our subconscious mind operates without judgment, that role belongs to our conscious mind. Hence when you express your desire not to be unhappy any longer your subconscious attentively heeds your words and emotions.

Now you might wonder, “I desire happiness, yet why does my subconscious seem to bring forth more unhappiness?” According to Neville Goddard we manifest not what we want but what we are. Instead of expressing, “I don’t want to be unhappy anymore,’ shift your words to affirmations like, “I am blessed and happy, feeling wonderful.” By doing so we declare our current state of happiness, creating a distinct emotional foundation.

Ultimately, our state of being plays a significant role in what manifests in our lives. Speaking words of wealth and riches throughout the day won’t suffice. Genuine feelings of abundance are essential. When we cultivate gratitude for what we have and embrace a mindset of abundance a noticeable shift occurs in our speech. Complaints diminish and a desire to express even more gratefulness arises. Therefore, it’s very important to observe our words and emotional connections throughout the day. This practice allows us to recognize our unconscious assumptions which inevitably influence our lives. Joking about negative aspects can have unintended effects on the subconscious mind. Self-deprecating humor, though seemingly amusing, can be unfavorable when considering its metaphysical implications.

Every word that resonates within us holds significance and finds expression in some form sooner or later. Considering this metaphysical truth, complaining proves to be a detrimental activity. By complaining, we inadvertently give energy to the very things we’re unhappy about, further solidifying them into our reality. This tendency becomes evident in unhappy couples who focus on complaints rather than understanding and love, leading them to a cycle of increased unhappiness.

To improve this aspect, choose your words wisely and opt for powerful and uplifting language in your interactions with others and yourself. For instance, shift from: “I hope I can win” to “I trust that I will win” recognizing the subtle yet significant difference between hope and deep trust. Similarly replace phrases like: “I will try my best” with “I trust that I will do amazingly.” By altering our words, we infuse life and positivity into our being fostering joy and vitality. This is the undeniable power of our spoken word. A person’s words alone can reveal much about them, serving as a physical reflection of their inner state and an announcement to both the world and their subconscious mind providing insight into their true self. Therefore, exercising caution in our speech becomes crucial. It’s essential for us to align our inner conversation with a frequency of love for it gradually shapes our outer communication. When you adopt a loving approach towards ourself and your desires during your inner dialogue fostering self-love and compassion, you pave the way for your words to manifest into the ideal you envision. Over time this alignment with love consistently yields positive and delightful outcomes. Our words hold significance and do not go unnoticed. Should we ever doubt their power, we can observe the conversations of various individuals in our lives. You will witness a clear reflection of their words manifesting themselves in their experiences.

It's worth noting that conversations of those facing financial challenges often revolve around poverty and limitations while those enjoying prosperity often focus on money and expansion. In acknowledging this it's essential to avoid judgment towards any state of being. Whether in poverty or abundance both individuals are equally significant as expressions of the essence of God. Their apparent differences stem from their retrospective states of mind creating distinct worlds in their perception. To bring about positive change in their lives, individuals need to refine their inner conversation. By adopting a different way of speaking and living within their inner world, transformations can occur swiftly resulting in observable changes in their external reality. Over time, the energy generated by our words accumulates within the collective consciousness ultimately influencing the manifestation of events in the world around us. An example of this is the power of prayer. This extends to our personal lives as well as the words we actively express shape our individual experiences. In this context it is essential to recognize that you as an individual hold a timeless existence. Your words are akin to spells of magic carrying immense power and influence making it possible for prayers to be answered.

The enduring nature of speech and mind remains unchanged even when the body ceases to exist. This propound concept reminds us of the eternal impact our words can have shaping not only our present reality but extending far beyond into unknown realms. Exercise caution and mindfulness in your speech as doing so will yield enduring benefits from your choice of words. Our words have a profound impact getting imprinted into the collective consciousness and consequently they can bring forth either distressing experiences or blessings into this world. If you speak negatively about the world, you inadvertently contribute to its worsening state and likewise if you speak unfavorably about your personal circumstances, you make them worse. Instead, awaken the eternal essence within you and wield its power judiciously. Embrace words of love and you will witness love’s presence abundant in every facet of existence. Conversely speaking words of hate will attract an atmosphere of discord and negativity in your life. It’s crucial to recognize that this world mirrors our inner state of being. Within us lies the potential for the Kingdom of Heaven not confined to any physical location but existing as a state of consciousness. As beings with immortal potential, we possess the extraordinary ability to materialize our imaginations. Empowering yourself by elevating your consciousness delving into the profound reality that lies dormant within. Awaken the immortal essence within you and in doing so you can contribute to transforming this world into a realm akin to Heaven not only for yourself but also for others. Approach your words with unwavering conviction speaking in such a way that manifests Heaven on Earth creating a reality that aligns with your deepest desires.