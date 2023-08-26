The old-time revival preacher was delivering a fiery sermon on the glories of heaven and the dangers of hell. At the end of the sermon, he delivered a passionate invitation to the stirred up congregation.

“Who wants to go to heaven and miss hell?” he cried. Everyone in the congregation enthusiastically stood up. Well, except for little Bobby sitting on the second row. The preacher noticed that Bobby was the only one still sitting.

He walked over to Bobby and asked, “Young man, don’t you want to go to heaven when you die?”

Bobby answered, “Yeah, I want to go to heaven when I die, but I thought you were getting a load up to go right now.”

I thought about that old joke after getting a phone call last Friday from an old high school classmate. He was letting me know that another member of our graduating class had passed away. We figured that around ten of our classmates have already passed on. That may not sound like that many for a class that is sneaking up on seventy, but when you only had around forty students in your class, it does make you wonder.

Yep, it does make you wonder. But let’s face it. Most of us don’t think that today or tomorrow could be our last day here on earth. And that’s good. It sure would be a depressing, scary place if we thought that way. But the truth is, today or tomorrow could be that day. In other words, our load could be going.

When you are young you think you are bulletproof. I flipped a car three times when I was sixteen, and was able to walk away. It made me think about life for a couple of days, but soon I was back to being a teenager, as a couple of more speeding tickets over the next three years would show.

As a teenager and young adult, death seems so far away. That’s why it’s such a jolt when another young person, classmate, or friend is killed in a car wreck or is terminally ill. Besides, death should be the property of “old” people. As you get older, you get busy with family and career. It may sound cold, but death becomes an intrusion. You have to get off work to go a funeral. It’s an intrusion you just as soon not think about or deal with.

Then cousins, friends, and classmates start passing away. Your parents have passed away, and there are only a few uncles and aunts left. You really don’t think you are that old. But then you realize after those visits to the funeral home, or attending funerals, that it seems like half of those who have passed are younger than you.

One of these days my load will be going. I’m not worried about the destination. I trusted Jesus for that many years ago. So, it’s not death that bothers me. But, it’s the road I may have to take on my journey there that concerns me. I see folks battling sickness and the perils of old age, and I wonder, “How will I handle that if it’s me?” To be honest, I’m much more afraid of the nursing home than the funeral home.

But, in the end, I will have to trust the same Jesus, who has secured my destination, to take care of my journey there. No matter when my load leaves.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected].