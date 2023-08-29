The next morning after a hearty breakfast of bacon, eggs and pancakes, this multi-generational family loaded up the station wagon and headed over the Newfound Gap across the state line into the home of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Nation.

Since these little rapscallions’ parents brought Grandma and Pappy Price to the tribal lands two years prior, this small family retraced our steps pointing out some of the more interesting aspects of historical significance to the indigenous people of the area.

After picking up tickets for that night’s showing of the outdoor drama “Unto These Hills,” the Oconaluftee Indian Village, an eighteenth-century replica of the Cherokee lifestyle, was the first stop on our grand adventure.

As the three generations of the Price family made our way along the path viewing the various aspects of the Native Americans way of life, these brothers were in awe as we watched two young boys dressed in period attire carve out a canoe all by themselves.

“Whoa,” exclaimed the freckle-faced lad with surprise splashed across his face while looking over at his little brother standing next to him. “I can’t believe those boys are making that canoe by hollowing out that huge log that they found in the woods.”

“Those two don’t look like they can be much older than Mark and me; so, we could probably do the very same thing,” he added while looking up at his father with a broad smile thinking about the possibilities.

“Just look at the carving tools they’re using,” implied this adventurous stripling watching their every move with intent scrutiny. “I’ve seen a log just like that one in our very own backyard; so, we can use it to make a canoe just like them.”

“Then we can put it in Pigeon Creek and float down the river; and take it all the way to the ocean,” I added with a gleam in my eyes while thinking about all the great adventures we would have to tell our classmates at school that coming year.

“You two will do no such thing,” asserted the tall slender woman with a stern look on her face as she hurried them along the winding path back to the main thoroughfare. “That creek is the town’s sewage system not to mention that it’s filled with rats and other rodents; so, you will not step near that sewer, or I will blister your both your backsides.”

Once this little clan made it up to the souvenir shops lining both sides of the main street, the grandmother of fifteen was elated to see her Native American friend – Dennis Wolfe – whom she became acquainted with on their last trip to the region.

A descendant of a Principal Chief of the original Cherokee Nation, the street performer was decked out in full authentic Indian regalia from the colorful headdress, a symbol of strength and bravery, right down to the moccasins covering his feet.

“Dennis Wolfe,” conveyed the red-haired woman flashing her pearly whites as she looked up at the stately gentleman coming out of a nearby general store. “I’m not sure if you remember me; but I met you while visiting the area two summers ago with my family.”

“Mrs. Price,” confirmed the Cherokee Indian with a broad smile while holding onto Grandma’s extended hand before giving her a warm-hearted embrace. “With that bright red hair which symbolizes happiness and beauty in face paint, I think I could point you out from a mile away.”

“Aww… what a lovely thing to say,” commented the fiery redhead as she covered her face after hearing the gracious compliment. “I wanted to introduce you to two of my grandsons, John and Mark Price, who have been waiting to meet you ever since we entered the Smoky Mountains.”

After greeting the two little scamps, the rising second grader asked if the young man with chiseled features was a real live Indian chief.

“Unfortunately, not,” divulged the stocky young man with a hearty laugh as he tousled the little nipper’s brown locks. “My great-grandfather before me was a tribal chief of the Cherokee; but I’m just one of the many brave warriors that defend our heritage.”

“Jeepers creepers,” declared this minister’s youngest son while hugging the Native American around the waist with my little arms. “You’re a lot taller than I expected; and you’re also the first real live Indian that I’ve ever met in my whole entire life.”

“But I got to play the part of an Indian brave in our Thanksgiving play when I was in kindergarten almost two years ago,” he added with great enthusiasm as he covered his eyes from the glaring sun.

“Aww… I see,” assessed the friendly gentleman shaking his head while looking down into the little scamp’s blue eyes. “Did you happen to get to play the part of Massasoit, the great king of the Wampanoag Indian tribe?”

“Nah,” I revealed with a hint of disappointment in my voice as I held on to his hand for a moment. “I just played a regular Indian brave like yourself; but I was able to get up and do a rain dance to make the crops grow.”

After taking a few snapshots with the Polaroid camera, this little family said farewell to our favorite Indian brave as we walked down the street to immerse ourselves in the local culture before attending the outdoor drama, which told the tribal story of the Cherokee Nation, later that evening.

This is the last of three connected columns about the Great Smoky Mountains. I hope you enjoyed the adventure.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.