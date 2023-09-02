With our dedicated and hard-working teachers having assumed their place on the front row, leading the charge for change and mindful of the enormous influence they have on improving educational outcomes for all students, we are now a few days into the greatest school year ever.

This may sound like an awesome challenge, but with everyone working together, it can be done. And a good place to start is in the home, with parents instilling in their children and youth the importance of education to their futures, by simply saying, “no education, no future.” This is the message that must be drilled home over and over, letting our young people know that they must never settle for “just getting by,” for education is still the key to opportunity. To borrow from Deut. 6:7, parents, you must remind your children of the importance of education “when thou sittest in thine house, when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.”

There is no getting around the fact that parents should take a more active role in their children’s education. They should make sure their children come first and convey to them the message: “The school is your friend and hope for the future.”

For those parents who become more engaged with their children’s education, they find those positive parent-teacher interactions become a major ingredient for a child’s success. All the research suggests that “when a child knows parents and teachers are regularly working together, the child will see that education is a high priority requiring commitment and effort.”

The effort parents make early on in the school year to be involved and engaged in their children’s education might inspire their children to work harder at fulfilling their full potential and encourage them to keep on keeping on. One thing’s for certain, it won’t hurt to show more interest in your children’s schooling. It just might help put them on a path forward to a better future, while inspiring them to assume greater personal responsibility as well.

Unfortunately, as we have begun this new and promising school year, we have to remember that too many of our students have entered school already behind. With this shameful truth in mind, what do we do to reaffirm our American belief that “all children deserve an education worthy of their promise?”

What do we do to get to where we all want to be in regard to fulfilling the promise of equitable, high-quality education for all? We say we believe all children can learn. Now, we must help our young people commit to their own education and finish school, prepared for college or to begin a career, as this is a civil rights issue as well as an economic issue.

So, let’s join the home and help to validate our students’ dreams and aspirations, letting them know they can rise beyond where they are in spite of the circumstances.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School and is the current president of the Sampson County chapter of the NAACP.