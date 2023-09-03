If you are reading these words today, it’s confirmation that you’re in the right place, at the right time, because this is a very important message for us all. Until recent times, we may not have felt just how important human contact is. Going through the pandemic and adhering to all the restrictions on contact with others, social distancing, and limited gatherings, took a tole on us all, whether we realize it or not. We may not have known then just how important human contact is, although the veil has been lifted and I trust we have all felt the importance of actual human contact by now. As we go into these times of uncertainty, let’s stay mindful of what we can do to stay healthier and happier. A hug helps us experience a sense of safety, comfort, empathy, calm, and helps us bond. These are qualities many deeply craved during a time of uncertainty.

Many aspects of our health and mental health are dependent upon human touch and most specifically hugs. Not only do hugs feel good, but they also have many overall health benefits. A hug can be a welcoming and warm greeting, a nurturing and therapeutic touch, and a signal of care and friendliness. It’s healing to have safe people to turn to for hugs, and the feelings of care, and comfort accompanying those hugs.

Oxytocin, also known as “the love hormone,” is released when we hug and makes it feel so good. The human nervous system isn’t set up to interpret the differences between physical and emotional stress. In today’s world, most of us aren’t being chased by predators like tigers, bears, or lions but we still experience daily stresses that can easily be helped with hugs. We want to know that we are safe, so it makes perfect sense that in times of stress, we literally crave hugs. This isn’t something new. It’s deeply woven into our human DNA. Throughout the existence of mankind, hugs have served an evolutionary purpose in helping us know who’s safe and who’s not. In today’s world, most of us aren’t being chased by predators like tigers, bears, or lions but we still experience daily stresses that can easily be helped with hugs.

The physical and mental changes that occur when we don’t get enough hugs or human contact can’t be ignored. The same reward system in our brain that’s activated by eating is also activated by hugging. When we don’t get enough hugs, we may feel starved for touch which can lead to a host of negative physical/mental issues including stress, depression, attachment issues, physical pain, loneliness, personality disorders, trouble sleeping, and Alexithymia or (trouble feeling emotions).

With stress and depression comes elevated blood pressure better known as hypertension, stomach ailments, and insomnia. Mental illness springs forth when we don’t get enough sleep as well as personality disorders and trouble feeling emotions.

Hugs are very important to us all as human beings. Enjoying a hug from a loved one can decrease cortisol, a stress hormone linked to belly fat. Touch deactivates the stress part of our brains which responds to threats. Calming effects that support more restful sleep are a side effect from hugging and the oxytocin that comes with them. Hugging creates those social bonds that

help maintain social relationships that contribute to well-being. Touch is reinforced to be pleasurable, working on the same brain systems as opioids, reinforcing rewards and creating euphoria. Studies show that those who received more hugs got sick less often. When they did get sick, it was less severe. These side effects of hugs could be due to the benefits or perceived social support. More studies have shown that a 20-second hug lowered participants blood pressure in the moment, even after their partner left the room. These participants who received hugs had significantly lower blood pressures than the control group who didn’t get hugs. Researchers translated this to mean better stress tolerance, which leads to better cardiac health in the long run.

Pain symptoms improve by hugging. Patients with cancer who received touch healing had less pain after surgeries and used less narcotic pain medications than those who received back massage or no touch healing treatment. Improved physical performance was linked to physical touch. A study looking into the NBA (National Basketball Association) showed teams with higher touch rates (hugs included) had better performance than teams with lower touch rates. Hugs and touch are a way to show to players they can trust each other, which in turn made for better team spirit and better performance overall. Hugs make winners!

If we live alone, any hug is better than no hug at all. Really, while there’s no substitute for being able to reach out and touch/hug another person, or if we aren’t comfortable being hugged by other people, there are ways for us to activate the feel-good hormones (Oxytocin) ourselves. As silly as it may seem, we can enjoy some of the same healthful benefits from hugging ourselves.

Now, hug yourself! Hugging yourself is not what our bodies expect but it can help reduce pain. The act of self-hugging confuses our brains as it attempts to unravel where the hug sensation is coming from. Literally pain is blocked because the signals get crossed as we cross our arms over ourselves. HUGS!

A very special thank you to my dear friend and doctor who recommended writing on this topic. To me, the word love is one that holds great volume and I’d like for us all to turn that volume up and stay loud with it. Replace some medication with meditation and keep our hearts and minds closer to God. Hug someone today for a brighter tomorrow!