It seems like we are living in two realities. One reality is obvious, you see it everywhere. People are on the go, people are doing things. Football stadiums are packed, concerts are sold out, and the lines at the restaurants are out the door.

Probably the best example of this was an event that took place in Nebraska the last week of August. At the University of Nebraska Cornhusker stadium, over 90,000 fans attended a women’s volleyball match. I don’t mean to sound sexist. (Which means I probably do, so I apologize.) I do enjoy watching volleyball because the game has a lot of action and moves fast, and the scene at Nebraska looked like it was a lot of fun. But 90,000 attending a volleyball game in Nebraska is surprising, and it says something else. People are going places, doing things … and spending money.

But there is another reality. American household debt is now over $17 trillion, credit card debt is over $1 trillion, and student loan debt, which payments are supposed to start again in October, is $1.5 trillion. (Remember, that’s trillions, not billions or millions.) Oh yeah, the U.S. government debt is now over $32 trillion.

So, we owe a bunch of money, but are still going places and doing things. But there is something even more troubling. A recent Lending Club report stated that as of July, 61% of adults stated that they were living paycheck to paycheck. In other words, they have little or no savings, and would be in immediate trouble if something happened and they were out of work. That’s 61%, more than one half of American adults.

But, looking around, it appears that just about everyone is going places, doing things, and spending money. So, it must include many of those 61%, who don’t know how they would get by if they don’t get this week’s paycheck. Oh, and many of those 61% are supposed to start making those student loan payments once again in October that have been put off since Covid.

The conflict of these competing realities was brought home by Michael Zakkour, in a recent interview on CNBC. Zakkour, the founder of 5 New Digital, was discussing the effects that the startup of student loan payments will have on the economy. He stated that the payments, along with the drying up of the money left over from Covid, should affect retail sales in the fourth quarter of this year. Then he said something interesting about spending in relation to experiences and consumer psychology.

Zakkour stated the consumer may spend less on goods but are “less reluctant not to spend it on experiences.” According the Zakkour, even though the money may be tight, (Remember, 61% are living paycheck to paycheck.) they are still “going to go out to the restaurants, the bars, and book a trip.” He described the current American consumer attitude as “YOLO – You Only Live Once.”

You only live once, so it’s the experience that’s most important. The experience is now, and when now is over, there’s another now to look for. If now is all you have, you better make the most of it, even if you can’t afford it.

So, it looks like there are two realities on an apparent collision course, and it may be sooner than we realize. Of course, life is to be enjoyed and to be experienced. But there is another reality, a greater reality. And maybe spending money, you may or may not have, on experiences is a way to ignore a greater reality, or in some way, a search for that reality.

But the greater reality is that you don’t only live once. There is more than this life we’re living. In the Bible, that’s what Jesus meant when He told Nicodemus, “You must be born again.” (John 3:7) And that’s an experience that’s not momentary, but “everlasting.” (John 3:16) Sadly, there will be many who, because of their preoccupation with now, will miss the everlasting life that Jesus was speaking. But the greater reality will still be there, because you don’t only live once.

