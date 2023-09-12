While packing up the last of a few cherished mementos which had been scattered across my desktop bookcase hutch, I suddenly came to the realization that another chapter in my own personal story had finally come to a dramatic conclusion.

A life I spent building for the past five years was gone in an instant!

Ever since my father had resigned his post as the pastor of Ellwood City Assembly of God at the beginning of the summer, I knew that our days of living in the parsonage next to the Pentecostal church on North Street were quickly drawing to a close; and we would soon need to make other living arrangements before the start of my senior year.

The fateful day had finally arrived!

Due to the fact that I was the son of an Assemblies of God minister, the possibility of moving to another new location was embedded into the fabric of my nomadic existence.

But since we spent six years and four months at our previous abode, I was hoping to stay at this particular residence for at least the same length of time which would have taken me all the way through high school graduation before heading off to college the following September.

Yet, I fell short of my anticipated goal by one year!

Without any fanfare, we finished loading up the final pieces of our furniture and other assorted belongings on a rented U-Haul truck before heading across the Fifth Street bridge to an apartment building next to a bustling garage at the corner of Spring Avenue and Fifth Street on the opposite side of town just a few blocks from dear ol’ Lincoln High School.

We were moving into a second-floor apartment with two downstairs neighbors separated by a long hallway and staircase as well as another elderly gentleman directly across the hall from us.

Did I fail to mention that the walls were paper thin?

So much for privacy!

Although it wasn’t exactly a place in which I was accustomed to living – a detached single-family dwelling, it was the only place within my parents’ price range that they could afford on a tight budget.

Like it or not, this would become our home for at least the next nine months until the pomp and circumstance which would carry me across the platform to receive my high school diploma; so, I had to pull myself up by the bootstraps and cowboy up!

When I scurried up the steps plowing through the open door on the left-hand side of the hallway with a medium size box of my personal possessions, I nearly ran into my dad’s huge metal executive desk from his office at our former church in the burbs.

It was sitting against the side wall of the living room taking up a large portion of the path leading to my bedroom at the front end of the small walk-up unit.

That was an accident waiting to happen!

I was not a happy camper when I discovered the only access to my sleeping quarters was directly through my sisters’ sizable bedroom.

You’ve got to be joking!

In addition, the entrance to my personal space came without a door to close out the world around me.

You heard that right!

After looking on either side of the wall next to the open portal, my wheels began spinning as I attempted to pull a rabbit out of a hat for my unbelievable predicament.

Eureka!

Before night fell across the mid-size industrial city, I was determined to place a sturdy dowel rod with a curtain as my only barrier of separation from my sisters’ constant chatter.

As luck would have it, my little piece of paradise was actually an enclosed porch with no air conditioning or heat; so, I would be forced to prop open a window with a box fan in warm weather – something I was already familiar with doing – and use a plug-in electric space heater once the outside temperature dipped below freezing.

Upon hauling up the remainder of the boxes which were earmarked for my own private bedchamber, I decided to set out on the ten-cent tour to check out the rest of our newly occupied one-bedroom flat.

Of course, the bathroom was the first place I chose to investigate since a lot of my time would be spent in there using the commode, shower and sink to learn the art of shaving that peach fuzz on my face.

Stepping from the facilities, I questioned my mother as to where she and my father would snuggle up at night.

Clearing her throat, she opened the door to a small windowless room with nothing more than a double size bed which completely filled the entire space of an actual walk-in closet.

I was just thankful that they didn’t decide to stick me in there!

A small kitchen with all the essentials at the back of the apartment was the last stop on the short walkabout.

By the time I re-entered my own personal space, the moving men had already placed all of my furniture pieces in their specified locations about the narrow room.

Prior to unpacking my life again, I opened the window at the opposite end of my bedroom for a little fresh air to find the bustling garage directly below with several boisterous fellas hanging out; and their voices carried all the way into my private domain.

Even though those hooligans couldn’t see it, I promptly gave them the stink eye!

After sauntering over to the stereo console next to my bunkbeds, I found a radio station playing some of my favorite tunes and turned up the music which drowned out the idle chit-chat from outside.

Now that’s more like it!

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.