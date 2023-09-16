Sixty years ago on Aug, 28, 1963, a group of modern day American Founding Fathers met at the Lincoln Memorial for the historic March on Washington, the largest civil rights gathering in America’s history at that time. History has recorded that about a quarter-million people from all walks of life participated in that watershed event, which culminated with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech.

Recently, in remembrance of the 60th anniversary of the historic March on Washington, people once again, in the tens of thousands, assembled at the Lincoln Memorial. Included in this gathering was King’s granddaughter, who defined the purpose of this march by commenting, “If I could speak to my grandfather today, I would say I’m sorry we still have to be here to rededicate ourselves to finishing your work and ultimately realize your dream.”

For those Americans living today who were eyewitnesses to the 1963 March on Washington, I do hope you took some time to reflect on these last 60 years of history in America, assessing how much progress America has made in becoming “a more perfect Union,” sorting out in your mind how far we’ve come, how far we’ve yet to go, and thinking about the kind of country we want for generations to come.

From my perspective, having grown up in the Jim Crow world of segregation and widespread racial discrimination, symbolized, until recently, by the Confederate statue on the courthouse grounds in downtown Clinton, it’s abundantly clear that we’ve come a long way since 1963, especially with the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In the area of civil rights, President Lyndon B. Johnson moved America in the right direction, vowing that “we shall overcome.”

Make no mistake, these landmark laws changed America forever, moving us ever closer to becoming a more perfect union, and our nation celebrated a historic milestone with the election of Barack Obama, America’s first Black president, in 2008 and his reelection in 2012. Then, just three years ago, the American people elected Senator Kamala Harris the first Black woman as vice president of the United States.

Even though there is much evidence that we have made great strides as a nation since 1963, still, 60 years later, we find ourselves at a critical crossroad as we confront many challenges to our democratic Republic, especially in the area of maintaining equal access to free and fair elections. The reality is, too many states are changing the way elections are run, making it easier to reverse disputed election results.

With that said, I urge us to collectively reflect on the progress we’ve made together and to continue to find common ground so we can work together to find the best solution, going forward. Let’s keep America on the right path forward, one that will keep us vigilant about the future.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.