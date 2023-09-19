Upon stepping out the front door on the first day of school to begin my senior year, I felt just like New Zealand mountain climber Sir Edmund Hillary when he achieved his dream of becoming the first person to successfully climb to the top of the world – Mount Everest.

I had finally reached the pinnacle of my secondary education!

After enduring many years of mental and physical abuse at the hands of my fellow classmates who thought it was amusing to bully someone with a physical disability, I “seemingly” conquered the intimidating tactics of my cruel persecutors upon entering eleventh grade; and after making it to the top of the heap, I was looking forward to having the best year ever.

Eager to begin counting down the days until the pomp and circumstance of commencement, I began the short trek down Fifth Street by following giant blue “Wolverine” paw prints which were painted on the sidewalk leading to the educational institution at the top of the hill.

Walking to school was a brand-new experience for me!

Ever since stepping foot through the doors of the junior-senior high school as a nervous little seventh grader five years earlier, I was required to travel the nearly one mile from my humble abode on Northside in a miniature-size school bus; but since moving into a downtown apartment, I had the freedom of walking the few blocks to my appointed destination.

“This is totally unexpected,” admitted Steve Grossman as he bumped into me walking out the door of his parents casual dining restaurant next to the railroad tracks. “If someone told me that I’d run into you on my way to school this morning, I would’ve told them that they were a few bricks shy of a load.”

I just tripped over a couple of those bricks!

“All kidding aside,” I chuckled while slipping my boon companion some skin. “Since it’s been a while, I never had the opportunity to tell you that my family just moved into an apartment building on Spring Avenue; so, I guess that makes us neighbors.”

Seriously?

“I’ll have to remember that,” noted the offensive center before stepping into the echo chamber under the railway overpass. “After getting my car out of the shop next week, I’d be happy to give you a lift to school once in a while; but just make sure to give me a heads up, so I don’t forget.”

As this talkative pair made our way to the Commons – the main entrance for students – around the side of the giant edifice, the conversation shifted to the football player’s father – Bob Grossman – for initiating the paw prints program to garner community support for the high school sports program; after which we parted ways inside the glass entrance.

“You need to get the lead out, buddy,” announced Robert “Mags” Magnifico as he greeted me with a sideways handshake-shoulder hug. “Since you’re walking to school this year, I figured that you might show up a little earlier; but I see that you’re just as pokey walking as you were riding the bus all those years.”

“It’s nice to see you too, Don Corleone,” I guffawed sarcastically after pulling a class schedule printout from my backpack. “Considering that it’s the first day of school not to mention a Monday, I had to pick up my free lunch ticket in the cafeteria; and I walked to school with Stevie Wonder this morning.”

“His car must be in the shop again,” revealed Robert “Robbie” Brough before snatching my class schedule for a quick scan. “It appears gym and physics will be the only two classes we’ll be taking together this semester; but it would’ve been three classes if you had taken choir instead of study hall.”

I can’t carry a tune in a bucket!

Once the first bell rang at eight o’clock, the multitude of students in grades seven through twelve were off to the races as we traipsed up the ramp to find our homeroom before the tardy bell rang out ten minutes later.

At the top of the sloped entrance, I made a sharp right into the stairwell at the southwest corner of the main building and followed several of my fellow upperclassmen to the third floor.

“Sorry I missed your call last night,” apologized Bruce Thalmann when he caught up with me on our way up the steps. “But what I gathered from your message on the answering machine, we’ll be having American Government and English together.”

Since those are both afternoon classes, I won’t see you again until lunch!

While making our way down the long corridor waving to a few friends, we made plans to sit next to one another for “The Fighting Wolverines” first football game of the season that Friday night at Helling Stadium.

“Are you ready to begin our last year of school,” questioned Lee Winegar once we bumped into each other at the lockers to compare notes on our daily routine. “Since we’ll be having Basic Electronics and English together, we’ll see each other right around mid-morning and the last class of the afternoon.”

Two classes together seem to be the theme of the day!

“I’m counting down the days on a dry erase board,” I divulged while placing my nearly empty backpack in the bank of gray metal lockers in the hallway. “Due to the fact that I’m walking to school this year, I won’t be in any rush to get home; so, we can walk back to our lockers together and catch up on the activities of the day.”

Shortly after I finished conversing with my former tenth-grade biology teacher’s offspring, I sauntered around the corner to my homeroom class with Mrs. Janet Pezzi – one of our senior class sponsors – and quickly found my assigned seat before the tardy bell sounded announcing the beginning of our last year at dear ol’ Lincoln High School.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.