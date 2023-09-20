In life, once on a path, we tend to follow it, for better or worse. What’s sad is that even if it’s the latter, we often accept it anyway because we are so accustomed to the way things are, that we may not even recognize that they could be different. Very different, in fact.

This is a phenomenon psychologists called functional fixedness. The inability to think in new ways affects people in every corner of society. The phrase frozen thoughts describes deeply held ideas that we no longer question but should. The complacent reliance on such “accepted” truths also makes people blind to ideas that don’t fit their worldview, even when there was ample evidence for them. Frozen thinking has nothing to do with intelligence because it can be found in highly intelligent people.

A potential example of frozen thinking turning truly dangerous is in medicine. Let’s say someone lands in a hospital it’s only natural to want to be treated by the most experienced physicians on staff. According to a 2014 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), you’d be better off being treated by the relative novices.

The study examined nearly ten years of data involving tens of thousands of hospital admissions and found that the 30-day mortality rate among high-risk patients with acute heart conditions was a third lower when the top doctors were away at conferences. Imagine that.

The JAMA study didn’t pinpoint the reasons for the decreased death rate, but the authors explained that most errors made by doctors are connected to a tendency for opinions quickly, based on experience. In cases that aren’t routine, expert doctors may miss important aspects of the problem that may not be consistent with their initial analysis. As a result, although the junior doctors may be a bit slower and maybe even a little less confident in treating run-of-the-mill symptoms, they can be much more open-minded with unusual cases.

Fortunately for all of us, psychologists have found ways to help people unfreeze their thinking. One of the most effective ways to counteract these ill effects is to introduce a little discord to one’s intellectual interactions. As difficult as it can sometimes be, talking to people who disagree with us is good for our brain. Having discussions with people we don’t agree with can broaden our thinking in countless ways. Below there are some ways to help us all to become less complacent in the ways we think about things.

Shift into Positivity: Positive emotions prompt us to broaden our attention, explore our environment, and open ourselves to absorbing information. Let’s take a few moments to think about the things in our lives that are going well and for which we are grateful; this automatically brightens our mood — and frees our brain.

Change Environments: A small disruption in our everyday life may provide the force needed to alter the direction of our thinking. For some of us, small changes might help (taking a new route to work), but for others, more upheaval (a new job or divorce) is required.

Look as if You’ve Never Seen: A Zen Buddhist concept for approaching even the most routine situations is to look at everything as if it’s the first time. A “beginner’s mind” allows us to remain open to new experiences despite any expertise we may have. For instance, something as mundane as brushing our teeth can become brand new again! Take a moment to look at the toothbrush as if you’ve never laid eyes on such an object, noticing its shape and color. Think about the flavor of the toothpaste and notice how our mouth feels as we move the brush back and forth. It’s a whole new world!

Vive la Difference: People can better respond to change when they have a diverse group of people around them. From different backgrounds to different points of view, life experience around people different from ourselves is less stagnant to ones thinking.

Now, if you hate conspiracy theories and run into someone who believes that we faked the moon landing, don’t walk away. Have tea with him or her! The experience could really help your brain in more ways than one could ever imagine!