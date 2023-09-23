What is the best type of dog to have? That will sure get a debate going. Some will say a golden lab, others a bulldog. Some will even claim it’s one of those little ankle biter dogs, like a Chihuahua. I’m sure there’s as many opinions as there are breeds.

Well, that’s sounds good, and everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But I have learned over the past twelve years the absolute best type of dog to have. It’s your neighbor’s dog. And Sparky was the best dog to have around.

Who was Sparky? He was not actually our dog. He belonged to the Yang’s, our next door neighbors. Ken had put one of those invisible fence collars on Sparky that extended right to the edge of our driveway. Okay, his name wasn’t actually Sparky, but Jinx. At first, Terri didn’t know the dog’s name, and seeing him run around crazily, started calling him Sparky. It stuck, and became his official nickname.

Sparky was a knee-high mixed breed dog. (Don’t ask me what breeds. I don’t have a clue, although it did look like there was some beagle mixed in there.) He was actually a pretty good watch dog. He would bark and let you know if someone not on his familiar list drives up in either driveway. I think the highlight of his day was barking at the mailman, actually mail lady, when she delivered the mail in the afternoon. All the folks on our street knew when someone came down the street that Sparky didn’t think belonged there.

Sparky would really get excited when the UPS truck would make a delivery. He knew the sound of the truck and would start barking when it was a block away. I’ve had people ask me if he will bite. My answer was, “I haven’t heard of him biting anyone, but he has teeth.” (Well, he actually did nip a couple of people.)

I used to think that I had Sparky pretty well trained. I would walk out of the house heading toward the garage and here he would come. He would stand there waiting and looking straight at me, expecting his treat. And he would give a little bark if he thought I was ignoring him. He would stand there until I would go and bring him a piece of bread or some other treat. Yes, I had him trained well. Then I thought, “Wait a minute! Just who has who trained?” I realized that the dog was probably thinking, “All I have to do is just stand there, stare at him, bark a little, and he’ll go and give me a treat.” And he was usually right.

Over the years, Terri and I became attached to Sparky. When the Yangs were out of town, I would feed him and make sure he was doing okay. Even after the Yangs moved, they would leave Sparky at their old house while they were out of town. We enjoyed having him around. We were kind of like the grandparents, who spoil the kid and then send him home. After being here for a while, Sparky would head back to his new home, satisfied with the treats, and maybe even some good leftover table scraps.

But this week, Jinx, known around here as Sparky, was hit by a car and died. He was a joy to have around, and we’re going to miss him. Because he was the best type of dog you could have, the Sparky type.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected].