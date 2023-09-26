Growing up with a deep sense of national pride and unwavering patriotism for our country, I had a dream of one day getting elected to the highest office in the land – President of the United States of America.

I can clearly remember opening up my history textbook as a young elementary student to look at the thumbnail photos of our nation’s most famous leaders — George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt — with hopes of having my likeness grace its pages in the not-too-distant future.

Even though it was a lofty goal, I at least aimed for the stars!

While I never achieved my ambitious objective, I did manage to become the president of the He-Man Woman Haters Club — a secret clubhouse my brother and I built in our bedroom closet which was named after “The Little Rascals” meetinghouse.

But that paled in comparison to the day I was duly elected to Student Council at the beginning of my senior year of high school to represent my fellow classmates in our student government organization.

Once the election process began during homeroom, I was mortified when my good friend and sometimes lunch companion Tammy Schlemmer put my name up for nomination with a second offered by Margie Reese, a member of both the school newspaper and yearbook staff.

“What’d you do that for, Tammy,” I whispered with questioning eyes while leaning across the aisle to explain my feelings about the unexpected turn of events. “I’m going to be extremely humiliated when I only get three votes, especially since one of the ballots cast will be my own; so, you might as well go ahead and shoot me now.”

“You need to stop being so melodramatic,” giggled the young lady with black-framed spectacles shaking her head as she attempted to bolster my confidence. “Considering you have a number of leadership qualities which include decision making and organizational skills, why shouldn’t we vote for you to represent our class?”

“Thanks for the pep talk,” I pronounced breathing an exasperated sigh after quickly glancing to the front of the colorfully decorated classroom. “But since Mrs. (Janet) Pezzi already wrote my name on the chalkboard, I suppose there isn’t much I can do about it now anyway; so, I just hope that I don’t end up coming in last place.”

“I don’t think you give yourself enough credit,” interjected the yearbook’s editor-in-chief with a resolute voice before leaning forward to give me a firm pat on the back. “I would venture to say that you have a lot more support from the other students in the class; but you won’t realize just how much until all the votes are counted.”

With visions of launching a high-stakes campaign filled with buttons, fliers and speeches to debate the pressing issues of our time, I was sorely disappointed when the nominating process lasted all of five minutes and the election was over before it even had an opportunity to get off the ground.

However, I figured my chances of winning were slim to none upon realizing I was going up against the likes of Alfonso “Funzie” Parente – the quarterback of “The Fighting Wolverines” – and class clown Joe Lowers; but I was dumbfounded when I had the most tally marks on the blackboard at the conclusion of the vote count.

“To the victor go the spoils,” declared the beloved homeroom teacher with a warm smile once she placed an asterisk next to my name printed in block letters. “I would like to be the first to congratulate Mark as the newest member of our Student Council; but if everyone will give me your undivided attention, perhaps the newly elected councilman would like to give a victory speech.”

While slowly standing to my feet, I looked like a deer in headlights as my own personal cheering section erupted with laughter.

“You two are dead meat,” I muttered under my breath prior to addressing my fellow classmates with a few impromptu remarks about the immediate future. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one who voted for me; and I will do my best to represent our class by making our last year the most gnarly one yet.”

After a spirited round of applause, I gave the infamous President Richard Nixon victory sign before quickly sitting down to give my cackling neighbors a severe tongue lashing for failing to inform me about the winner’s spontaneous remarks.

You said you wanted to give a speech; but the victory sign was classic!

As soon as the bell sounded for the first class change of the day, my giddy friends coaxed me into joining them as we broke out into song with “Eye of the Tiger” by American rock band Survivor while making our way into the crowded corridor.

It just so happened that my comrade — whose surname belonged to the peanut butter cup empire — just happened to be on the Student Council’s executive board; so, we had the unique pleasure of walking to the monthly meetings, which were held in the brand-new second floor library, together.

Besides getting out of homeroom to debate the issues with our faculty sponsor Mr. Russ Whisler, we had our photo taken for the yearbook – — the Ellwoodian; and since I didn’t participate in many school activities, I was glad for the opportunity to have at least one other photo in the school’s annual besides my senior portrait.

Among several things that were accomplished during the course of the school year, our elected body was instrumental in bringing back open lunch for the senior class the following February.

Shortly after drafting a letter to our principal Mr. Richard Santillo, he worked in conjunction with a small group of designated members to regain the privilege every Friday for the remainder of the school year.

It showed us that where there’s a will, there’s a way!

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.