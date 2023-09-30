“What we need,” said Dale, “is a benevolent dictator.”

“Yeah,” I replied. “But I don’t remember reading about too many kind-hearted dictators in the history books.”

I was reminded of that conversation last week when it was reported on CNBC’s, “Last Call,” that the U.S. government debt, what it owes its creditors, has now passed $33 trillion for the first time. That means that every U.S. citizen technically owes $98,448 for their part of the debt. (By the way, “Last Call” with Brian Sullivan, is an informative way to find out what’s really going on, because “When they say it’s not about the money, it’s about the money.”)

Back to my conversation from eleven years ago. It was another one of those road trip conversations between my buddy, Dale Denning, and me. We had a lot of them over the years. It might have been going to an ECU football game in Greenville, or the occasional away game. It might have been going somewhere to play golf. Jeff, Jimmy, or others may have been with us. But often, it was just Dale and me, hitting the road.

When you were at the football game, you talked football. When you were on the golf course, you played and talked golf. But, it was during the getting there and coming back, that we talked. We would talk about family, church, politics, ECU sports, etc. A lot of the world’s problems were solved during those times on the road.

The conversation that day had turned, as it often did, to conditions in our country and its future. You don’t have to be a CPA, although Dale was one, to know that if our government keeps on accumulating debt at the rate we are doing, the U.S. is heading toward economic ruin. We were talking about how our politicians are unwilling to make the hard choices because they know the American people would vote them out of office if they did.

That’s when Dale decided that the solution was a benevolent dictator. What we need, he thought, is that kindhearted, but stern, authority who could not be voted out of office. Since he, or she, could not be voted out of office, the benevolent dictator could make choices that are best for the country, without the fear of retribution by those possibly affected negatively in the voting booth. But, like I told Dale that day, it’s hard to find a benevolent dictator. About the only ones I could think of were King David and King Solomon in the Bible. And they had their own problems.

But the United States is a democracy. The best thing about a democracy is that the majority gets to decide its fate – majority rules. But the worse thing about a democracy is that the majority gets to decide its fate – majority rules. The majority vote a politician into office. We complain and say that they are not doing what we elected them to do. But then we vote them in again. In 2020, the voters reelected 96% of the incumbents in Congress who ran for reelection. Some may talk about reducing the deficit, like the government shutdown show going on in D.C. right now. But they know that they won’t get your vote if they get serious and vote to cut your favorite tax break or reduce your government benefit. So they don’t, therefore we keep them in office, and the U.S. debt continues to soar.

On the road that day, Dale and I talked about the U.S. could easily turn into a banana republic if something wasn’t done to put our economic house in order. I remember Dale saying that it might be cheaper for people to pay more taxes now than to pay for bodyguards, bulletproof cars and high priced security for their family in the future. This came from someone who was by no means a liberal, but from someone who I would have called a conservative realist. (I think I like that term – conservative realist.)

Why I remember what Dale said during that particular road trip is easy. It was the last one we ever took. We had gone and met Jimmy to play golf at a course just below the state line, in Little River, S.C. It had been a good day and we were on our way back to Clinton. That night, twelve years ago, Dale had a massive heart attack and passed away.

I wonder what Dale would think now, with the U.S. debt not at the $17 trillion of eleven years ago, but now over $33 trillion, increasing over $2 trillion this past year. I’m sure he would say there’s trouble in our future that even a benevolent dictator may not be able to solve.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected].