After the beauty pageant winner was announced to her adoring fans who were jubilantly cheering, I could faintly hear the familiar words to “There she is, Miss America” being sung by host Bert Parks in the back of my mind as a very attractive young lady stepped forward to accept her crown along with a beautiful bouquet of roses.

While shaking the cobwebs from my head, I suddenly heard screeching tires in the distance before realizing that wasn’t a woman standing on the platform.

That’s a dude in a dress!

I was attending the annual “mock” homecoming festivities with my friends and classmates in the boy’s gymnasium at dear ol’ Lincoln High School; but this year was especially entertaining because the eight cross-dressing contestants and their escorts were from our senior class.

And, I would have never believed the hysterical scene if not for witnessing it with my own two eyes especially since some of the young men wearing make-up and outlandish attire were macho baseball athletes — Darren “Bart” Bartolomeo, George Bushman and Dave Surma, who just happened to be our senior class vice-president.

It totally boggled my mind!

Of course, I didn’t have any room to talk after dressing up as Lady Diana Spencer for a “mock” royal wedding with several other members of the kitchen crew at church camp during our “Fun Night” activities; but at least I had the opportunity to kiss “my secret crush” – Teresa Ford – who portrayed the dashing Prince of Wales.

However, I made the mistake of sharing the details of the hilarious episode which happened the summer before our sophomore year with my close confidant Lee Winegar as the other members of the Six Pack Crew – Robert “Robbie” Brough, Steve Grossman, Robert “Mags” Magnifico and Bruce Thalmann — made their way into the bleachers before the main event commenced.

“What’s this I hear about you wearing a dress,” quizzed Mags with a chuckle as he plopped down next to me with an elbow to the ribcage. “If I had known you slipped into a wedding gown and high heels, I would’ve made sure that you and I were getting ready to come out of the boy’s locker room with the others.”

Personally, I think you’d look pretty in a dress!

“Not on your life,” quipped Mags before putting me in a headlock to plant a noogie across my cranium. “Since you’re the one that has a history of cross-dressing, it’s only natural that you’d be the perfect candidate; and since I have a mustache, that would look pretty silly.”

Mustache!

“Who are you trying to fool,” asked Robbie while standing up to get a better look with an invisible object in his hand to do a thorough inspection. “Considering my eyes sometimes play tricks on me, maybe I should have a second look with this magnifying glass; but I’m afraid you’ve been listening to the wrong people.”

All I see is some peach fuzz!

“He probably has more hair on his backside,” suggested Steve Grossman after reaching from the seats behind us to give his football teammate a light tap on the chest. “This wannabe Italian mobster needs to just shave it off considering he’s been attempting to grow that microscopic stubble ever since I moved to town two years ago.”

“That’s amazingly accurate,” I trumpeted with a hint of laughter in my voice while addressing everyone within earshot. “Due to the fact that Mags strips in front of me twice a week for gym class, I can confirm that he most definitely has more hair on his hindquarters; so, he should just shave that off and glue some of it to his upper lip.”

How did this get turned around on me?

Once the make-up clad contestants and their aptly dressed companions paraded across the hardwood to display their unique individuality, the crowd erupted with laughter as a bearded Dave Spoa revved up the engine on his three-wheeler while dragging around class clown Joe Lowers wearing a light and airy strapless yellow paisley dress with a string of pearls atop a plastic toboggan.

Dressed as a movie starlet, our illustrious senior class officer received the most catcalls from the animated audience as he sauntered around the basketball court adorned in a blonde wig with a wide brim hat and sunglasses which set off his stylish long black gown and matching stockings while draped on the arm of a dignified Lenny Carney in a suit and tie.

During the course of the uproarious celebration, I noticed Elaine DeCarbo and the rest of her cheerleading squad doing their best to control the unruly bunch on full display; after which I leaned back to inform Bruce about my huge crush on the frizzy black-haired young lady shortly after moving to town five years earlier.

When was this?

“It was clear back in sixth grade,” I confessed with a warm feeling while thinking back to the day Cupid’s arrow struck my heart. “Since she was my pod mate after moving here from Bentleyville, I had the privilege of sitting next to her every single day for the remainder of the year.”

“You should totally ask her out,” interjected the top cop’s youngest son as he placed an arm around my neck. “Considering I’m good friends with most of the cheerleaders, I’ll put in a good word for you; because you can definitely count on me to have your back when it comes to the ladies.”

How bout I give you a knuckle sandwich instead!

As the riotous beauty pageant came to a dramatic conclusion, the delightful comedian which had been hauled around by a motorized vehicle was crowned “mock” homecoming queen with a cream pie in the face before the remainder of the competitors and their attendants participated in a celebratory dogpile to congratulate the winner.

