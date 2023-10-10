When the beautiful queen in full regalia sat upon the throne of her predecessor to begin a most auspicious reign, I could faintly hear bells ringing in the back of my mind as jubilant cheers were shouted from the rooftops across the entire kingdom for the newly crowned monarch.

Long live the queen!

With all the pageantry surrounding the pomp and circumstance of the day, one might think that I was among the many honored guests at Westminster Abbey in London for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II herself.

Heck, I wasn’t even born yet!

However, I was amongst the cheering crowd of excited spectators when Valerie “Val” Perry – a member of our very own senior class at dear ol’ Lincoln High School – was crowned homecoming queen during the halftime festivities at Helling Stadium on the north side of Ellwood City one brisk October evening.

It was a very regal moment indeed!

A fortnight before the spectacular event, the homecoming court – Aysen Akgul, Staci Amadio, Sonia Berezniak, Christine Bettoni, Sylvia Burns, Dana Gibbons, Valerie Perry, Mia Vespaziani and Stacey Vetica – was proclaimed during the morning announcements as boisterous accolades were heard throughout the senior homerooms at the south end of the third floor.

After receiving a coveted secret ballot which listed all nine candidates vying for the title, I cast my vote along with every other member of the senior class before depositing it into a beautifully decorated box in the Commons during our lunch period the following Monday.

Over the course of the next two weeks, the junior-senior high school was filled with excitement leading up to the suspenseful moment when the queen’s name would be announced at the homecoming football game between “The Fighting Wolverines” and our worthy opponents – the New Brighton Lions.

With only two days left until the crown jewel affair, I was sadly informed that there would not be a vehicle available to transport me across the Connoquenessing Creek to take part in the highly anticipated activities at Ewing Park.

Even if it meant that I would have to trek across the Ewing Park Bridge, there was absolutely no way that I was going to miss the crowning achievement for a duly elected member of our senior class.

So, that’s just what I did!

Although I suffered from acrophobia – an intense fear of heights – I put my blinders on and placed one foot in front of the other while walking over the suspended bridge high above a very deep gorge that Friday night – a feat that I had accomplished several times through the years when crossing the Fifth Street Bridge after conveniently missing the school bus.

Upon stepping through the chain-link fence after showing campus security my season pass, I could feel the excitement in the air while scampering over to the concession stand to purchase an ice-cold Coca-Cola and a hot dog with all the trimmings; after which I made my way into the bleachers to find my intimate friend Lee Winegar.

“I was beginning to think you weren’t coming,” confessed the strapping young man as he motioned to me from three rows up. “When I arrived some thirty minutes ago, these were the only seats available; but I suppose this will give us a better view when the homecoming court rides into the stadium.”

“Unfortunately, I had to walk across the Ewing Park Bridge,” I announced while walking up the narrow steps. “I would’ve gotten an earlier start had I known it was going to take longer than expected; so, I’m just glad I made it into the stands with some munchies before kickoff.”

“You should’ve said something at school,” suggested the tenth-grade biology teacher’s offspring after moving over to make room for me. “If I had known you didn’t have a ride to the stadium, my dad and I could’ve picked you up on the way over here; and then you wouldn’t have had to walk the tightrope.”

“That’s pretty much what it felt like,” I admitted before taking a bite out of my scrumptious chili cheese dog. “While I obviously can’t ask any of my football buddies for a lift, Bruce Thalmann usually hauls my butt to the games; but since he’s an escort for tonight’s grandiose event, I couldn’t even ask him.”

Your name never even entered my mind!

“Do you have anything between those ears,” asked the brainiac with a chuckle upon lightly poking me in the ribcage. “Even though you totally forgot about me, we’ll be more than happy to give you a ride back home after the game; because I definitely don’t want you attempting to navigate that bridge in the dark.”

I could just see the newspaper headlines now – high school senior falls to his death after tripping over his own feet!

Following an epic first half out on the gridiron, the homecoming court waved to the cheering crowd as they rode into the stadium sitting atop classic convertibles before walking out on to the turf linked arm in arm with their debonair companions.

Shortly after a few sentimental words were spoken by last year’s titleholder Gina Funari, she tore open the sealed envelope to reveal the name of the new homecoming queen – Val Perry.

“I am deeply humbled by this great honor,” noted the beautiful young woman prior to taking her rightful place on the throne to thunderous applause.

“I’d like to thank each and every one of my classmates who voted for me to represent the ‘Class of 1984’ throughout this coming year.”

While the homecoming game was one of the monumental highlights of my senior year with a thirty-seven to six rout over our competitors, it was also the night that the most popular girl in school became the queen of our collective hearts.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.