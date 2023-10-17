After purchasing a Mega Millions Jackpot lottery ticket at a nearby convenience store in town earlier in the day, I sat on the edge of my seat with receipt stub in hand while tuning in to watch the nightly drawing for the biggest prize game in the entire country as the six numbered balls began falling into place across the television screen.

Although there was only a one in three hundred million chance of winning the top prize, I could feel the electricity flowing through my body as each revealed number matched the one on the little slip of paper staring back at me.

When the gold Mega Ball number corresponded with that of my own, I lit up like a Christmas tree while jumping up to do the happy dance around the living room before running outdoors to shout my triumphant jubilation to the rest of the world.

Psych!

All my long-lost relatives that I never knew existed were about to come out of the woodwork.

However, I did receive a scholarship of sorts for an all-expenses-paid college education to include room and board as well as book fees to an institution of higher learning; so, that was just as unbelievable as winning the Mega Millions Jackpot.

Unbeknownst to me, there was a federal government agency — Vocational Rehabilitation (Voc Rehab) — which enabled individuals with functional, psychological, developmental, cognitive and emotional disabilities to overcome barriers to accessing, maintaining and returning to employment as well as providing them with many other useful occupations.

In other words, they were duty-bound to provide me with the necessary training to secure a variety of employment opportunities due to my disability — a mild case of cerebral palsy.

I had a one-way ticket to the college or university of my choice!

When the voice of Mr. Donald Hollerman — the senior high school guidance counselor — came over the intercom during my American Government class, I was mortified when he asked Mr. Ralph DiCerbo to have me report to the guidance office with my personal belongings before the end of the instructional period.

“You heard the man,” stated the veteran Social Studies teacher with a broad smile as he paused briefly while going over the correct answers to yesterday’s assessment. “You may go downstairs once we finish taking a look at your quizzes on the three branches of government; but don’t forget to lay your paper on my desk before you leave the room.”

“Someone’s in big trouble,” snickered Bruce Thalmann with a whisper upon stretching his upper body across the aisle to get my attention. “If I were in your shoes, I’d think about making a pit-stop in the restroom to put a couple of those books down my pants just in case Mr. Hollerman has the board of education sitting on his desk.”

“Hardy har har,” I replied under my breath while leaning back in the desk with a hand cupped over my mouth. “Since my destination is the guidance office, I’m pretty sure that I’m not going to get a paddling on my derrière; but if you’d like to take a trip to Mr. (Richard) Santillo’s office, be my guest.”

A loud cough covered up our laughter!

Following a hurried trek down two flights of stairs to the guidance department on the administrative wing of the main building, Mrs. Joan French stopped pecking on her typewriter just long enough to offer me a seat in the waiting area while the guidance counselor finished up a very important meeting with a government official.

Once the talkative gentlemen exited the well-organized office space tucked behind a wall of glass windows, the faculty adviser introduced me to Mr. Greg Hawthorne — a career counselor with Voc Rehab — who was there to discuss various options for my continued education beyond high school.

Your last name’s just like the famous 19th-century American author who wrote The Scarlet Letter!

I’m impressed that you’re familiar with his literature!

My classmates and I read that book last year in advanced placement English!

Shortly after getting acquainted, I accompanied the federal employee to the make-up room behind the auditorium stage to discuss my academic plans for the future in a more private setting.

“We are prepared to offer you a full ride to college,” noted the sharp dressed twenty-something with a glow about his face after pulling up a chair to the make-up table attached to the wall. “But before we proceed any further, I need to find out what types of activities that you may want to pursue as a potential career path; so, tell me about the things that interest you.”

Well into my third year as a mechanical drawing student, I shared my dream of one day becoming a famous architect like Frank Lloyd Wright after going into great detail about the intricate house design plans which would take me the entire school year to complete.

Unfortunately, the pencil pusher steered me away from pursuing my goal of becoming a famed draftsman by stating that there wasn’t a huge opportunity in that particular field; and it wouldn’t make sense for me to pursue something that wasn’t going to pan out in the end.

Instead, he led me to chart a course in the education profession after expressing a fervent desire to become a social studies teacher following in the footsteps of one of my favorite mentors — Mr. Ralph DiCerbo — who taught eleventh grade U.S. History and twelfth grade American Government, both of which I immensely enjoyed.

By the end of our tête-à-tête, my career path was chosen; but before Mr. Hawthorne could set things into motion, I needed to select which college or university to attend for the following academic school year.

That’s when my wheels began to spin!

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.