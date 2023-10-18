If you have any age on you, don’t move to Clinton, NC. There is nothing there for you and it’s getting worse all the time. Oh they have pretty flags with green leaves on poles and flowers by the streets and lots of decoration made of wood along the streets. And they have a nice town clock. There is a lot lacking under that pretty shell though. There is nothing for senior citizens. Maybe if you have a place at the beach or plenty of money to do lots of travel you will be all right.

Clinton once had quite a few wonderful things for senior citizens but in the last 20 years they have slipped away. There once was a building called the old Putt-Putt building. There were sewing machines there. Women would go there usually once or twice a week to use those machines for a number of years until the city tore the building down. “It was old and they needed it for a parking lot.” I have never seen a lot full of cars there and I go by there almost every week. The women were then on their own to find a place to sew and they did find a place for years because someone graciously gave them a place to move the sewing machines. They were offered a place free of charge but that ended and they couldn’t find another place. Senior citizens loved the availability to use those machines.

Now the city is going for the Bellamy Center. Once people called it the Senior Center when I first came here 20 years ago, but then they began calling it the recreational center. I remember it as the Senior Center and that is what is should be. Yes, it would be nice to have a beautiful Senior Center. That is what I hoped for Clinton or Sampson County. I actually said that if I won they lottery I would build a big beautiful senior center. But someone in California got all that money.

Reducing the size of the present senior center would be a great travesty. The room at the end of the senior center should be given to the seniors for sewing machines or whatever they want to do. That would be perfect. The large senior center room would still be there for what it is used for now. A room any smaller would not be sufficient. We sometimes have people in that do music. Their instruments just would not fit when we have our meeting. The city needs to build a building where the old Putt-Putt building was for the offices and for the recreational equipment. While they are building it, they should make a big room just for the recreational equipment. Anything other than this would be a travesty.

We intend to fight for this. Stop taking everything from senior citizens and give them something.

Phyllis McKee

Clinton, NC