A couple of weeks ago, we were delivering a vehicle to the Knightdale Police Department. Knightdale used to be small town, but is now being gobbled up by greater Raleigh. After we parked, I went inside to get the paperwork completed for the dealership to transfer the vehicle.

The officer who was to sign the documents was not in at the time, so I had to wait a few minutes for him to arrive. While waiting in the lobby of the station, I noticed a large picture of a young police officer on the wall. Beside the picture was a plaque honoring the officer. The officer was Ryan Hayworth, who was killed in the line of duty. I was curious about what happened, so when I came home I looked up more information on Officer Hayworth.

Ryan Hayworth was just 23 years old, a military veteran, having been a member of the National Guard, and serving a tour in Kuwait. He began his law enforcement career with the Knightdale Police Department in July 2021. Ryan had been with the department only three months on that fateful night of October 17, 2021.

Early that Sunday morning, Officer Hayworth and his training officer were at the scene of single-car accident on I-540. Their police cruiser was struck by another vehicle, whose driver failed to move over for an emergency vehicle and was speeding. The driver has been since indicted on a second degree murder charge, DWI, and various other charges. Officer Hayworth was thrown from his vehicle by the impact and later died at the hospital. The training officer was seriously injured.

It’s two years later, and Ryan has not been forgotten by the people of Knightdale. This past Saturday, the town held a 5k run in his honor, and, later that day, the Knightdale Bridge over I-540 was renamed the Ryan Hayworth Bridge.

That night in 2021, Officer Ryan Hayworth was just doing his job on what appeared to be a routine call. But, as I am sure every officer will tell you, a “routine” call can end up being something much different. Sadly, it did that night for Ryan. (By the way, that’s why there are “Move Over” traffic laws to help the safety of law enforcement on our highways.)

That day, I also noticed another picture on the wall of the lobby of the Knightdale Police Department. Actually, it was a quote from Sir Robert Peel. Peel was twice Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in the early 1800’s. But he is better known for being the father of modern police reform. The quote is as follows:

“The police are the public, and the public are the police; the police simply being members of the public who are paid to give full time attention to the duties which are incumbent on every citizen in the interests of community welfare and existence. The test of police efficiency is the absence of crime and disorder, not the visible evidence of police in action dealing with them.”

“The police are the public, and the public are the police.” In other words, we all should pay attention to community welfare and existence. The police are just the ones getting paid to give full time attention to it. And it’s a tough and sometimes dangerous job. But if we do our part, maybe the job of police will be easier and safer, and there won’t be as many bridges being named after law enforcement officers.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected].