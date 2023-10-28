This past Thursday, October 26, 2023, would have been the 104th birthday of the late Senator Edward Brooke. Just as noteworthy is what had happened in American political history in 1962 that had President John Kennedy exclaiming, “My God, that’s the biggest news in the country!”

Well, President Kennedy, along with the rest of the country, was an eyewitness to history in the making when Massachusetts Republican Edward Brooke became the first Black American attorney general in the nation, creating a legacy of paving the way to breaking barriers for those who came behind him. What made Brooke’s victory even more astonishing was the fact that Massachusetts was primarily a Democratic state where Blacks made up only 3 percent of the population, which meant he received broad support from others, too.

Edward Brooke’s appeal to the Mass. voters had a lot to do with the man himself. He was seen as a man willing to find common ground, seeking to build consensus and working towards practical solutions—“a man after my own heart.” Later, while reflecting on his accomplishments for his memoir, Brooke wrote, “I can’t see any reason why, if the candidate has integrity and intelligence and commitment and ideas, he can’t be elected to statewide office.”

Following Edward Brooke’s death on Jan. 3, 2015, in Coral Gables, Fla. at age 95, there were lots of reaction to the man and his legacy. What Mr. Brooke is most remembered for took place in 1966 during the decade dubbed the “Turbulent Sixties.” He helped to usher in a new era of Black political power when he became the first Black American since 1881, the post-Reconstruction Era, to be elected to the United States Senate by popular vote in 1966, serving two terms.

Not only did Brooke represent Massachusetts, he carried the honor of representing all the Blacks in the United States, giving them a sense of new hope and new inspiration. This was, indeed, a new high in the American political life as Brooke inspired others to aspire to elective public office.

As a U.S. Senator, Edward Brooke is remembered as a great pioneer and a public servant who became an advocate for civil rights and economic opportunity for all. And according to Mass. first Black Governor Deval Patrick, “America lost a superb example of selfless service.”

Additionally, Brooke was revered for rising above partisanship to move our country towards becoming a more perfect union. He wrote in his memoir, “My entire life has been devoted to breaking down barriers, to finding common ground.”

Reflecting on the passing of Edward Brooke during the second term of his presidency, Mr. Obama shared, “Ed Brooke stood at the forefront of the battle for civil rights and economic fairness.” To be sure, Brooke’s “proud legacy will live on into history.” To our present divided Congress, Edward Brooke’s “moderation could serve as a model for Washington today.”

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.